6ix9ine Hit Dancer With Thrown Champagne Bottle, Lawsuit Claims

Rapper Tekashi69 is facing a new lawsuit, which claims that he threw a champagne bottle at a dancer and injured her last weekend. According to a report by TMZ, Alexis Salaberrios is suing Tekashi69 for aggravated battery. Her lawyer, David M. Tarlow explained the charges on her behalf.

Salaberrios said that Tekashi69 threw a bottle at her at Gold Rush Cabaret, where she works. Someone else at the strip club reportedly mocked Tekashi69 for "snitching" — a common barb against the rapper these days. He was apparently trying to hit the person insulting him when he missed and hit Salaberrios. She needed to go to the emergency room to be treated for her injuries.

The lawsuit accuses Tekashi69 of throwing a "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury." It also targets the club itself, as Salaberrios said that it failed to put the proper security around Tekashi69 despite knowing that he had a "propensity for violence."

Tarlow claimed that other club employees tried to dissuade his client from calling the police on Tekashi69 even after she was badly injured. She refused, insisting on reporting the whole thing to the cops before seeking medical attention. Tekashi69 was escorted out of the club after Salaberrios was hurt. She needed several staples to close a cut on her head.

Tekashi69's lawyers denied the allegations against him. Attorney Lance Lazzaro told reporters: "There are video cameras in the establishment. It's an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed."

Tekashi69 has been in the headlines constantly over the last few years, both for his break-out music career and his seemingly endless legal drama. The 24-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to a felony count of "use of a child in a sexual performance" over a sex tape he made with a 13-year-old girl, and faced legal actions for alleged assaults and other crimes even while that case was going on.

Tekashi69 gained his reputation for "snitching" in early 2019, when he struck a plea deal which came with the condition that he testify against fellow gang members, according to a report by The New York Times. He did testify against them at the end of that year, and received a reduced prison sentence. So far, it is not clear if his reputation in the music industry can recover.