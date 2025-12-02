2010s Pop Star Reveals Pregnancy at Red Carpet Event

Ellie Goulding is pregnant!

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer, 38, revealed that she’s expecting her second child while walking the red carpet Monday at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, England. The expectant star showed off her baby bump while posing for pictures in a black crop top and leather duster jacket, which she paired with matching shorts and heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

This will be the first child for Goulding and her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, according to PEOPLE‘s source, but the Grammy-nominated singer is already mom to 4-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Goulding and Minniear, 28, first went public with their relationship in September, but have been together since at least July, when the Bad Haircut actor shared a photo of the singer on Instagram.

Their romance came more than a year after Goulding and Jopling announced in February 2024 that they had separated after almost five years of marriage.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 1: Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

She then reshared a note from her art dealer ex on her Story: “Hi people – hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago,” Jopling wrote.

“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” he continued. “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar.”