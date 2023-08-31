Ellie Goulding Is Hit by Firework While Performing on Stage

Ellie Goulding was seemingly struck in the face by a pyrotechnic during her Victorious Festival performance of "Miracle" in Portsmouth, England. She took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to update her fans after a video of her stage went viral, in which Goulding appears to be injured by a firework. "To those asking I am OK!" wrote the "Anything Can Happen" singer alongside a firework emoji. "Pyro didn't hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x." A clip shared on TikTok showed Goulding walking to the edge of the stage as she performed. After stepping to the front, the pyro went up, and she shouted "f—" while holding her face. The "Lights" singer seemed to be doing well as the show went on.

During the month of September, Goulding will join the Superbloom Festival in Germany. Following that, the singer is scheduled to perform a number of headlining shows across Europe in October. She spoke about the difficulty of pulling off environmentally friendly shows. "I am trying to make my tour carbon-neutral, and you know how hard that is? It's pretty hard. And really, it's encouraging venues to make that possible for us because they can't always equip us with that," she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "The last tour I did was literally a quick two-week tour of the UK, and we did manage to achieve it, and it was plastic-free, and powered by renewables. And if I could get to a place where I don't have to fly… I detest flying."

Performers have been experiencing a number of scary incidents on stage this summer. Bebe Rexha was taken to the hospital with a black eye in June after a fan threw a cell phone on stage during a performance in New York that hit her in the face. The audience member was charged with assault, and the 34-year-old provided fans with an update on the incident the following morning. She included two pictures of her bruised eyelid with a small wound that was taped up with bandages, and she simply wrote, "I'm good." One of Kelsea Ballerini's concertgoers threw a bracelet on stage that hit her in the eye, forcing her to leave the stage momentarily. The 29-year-old replied on Instagram Stories on June 29 after a commenter called her "soft" for talking about safety before continuing with her set. She noted that it is "a sad, scary world we live in." In a separate post, she wrote, "someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes and it more so just scared me than hurt me." In a statement, the "Hole in the Bottle" singer explained that she needed a moment to regain her composure. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown," Ballerini continued, "and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue."