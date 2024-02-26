Pop Singer Splits From Husband After 4 Years of Marriage

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have split after four years of marriage. The "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 37, confirmed Friday that she and her art dealer husband, 32, had separated "some time ago" after photos recently surfaced of her allegedly kissing another man.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," Goulding wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. The "Burn" artist, who shares 2-year-old son Arthur with her ex, continued, "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

(Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Goulding went on to share a message from Jopling that was posted on his Instagram Story. "Hi people – hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago," he wrote. "Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."

Goulding and Jopling originally met in 2016 through mutual friends and would go on to get engaged in 2018. "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Jopling wrote on Instagram at the time. "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with."

He continued ahead of their 2019 English wedding, "I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today