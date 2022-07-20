14-Year-Old Rapper Notti Osama Dies in Stabbing

Rising rapper Notti Osama has died following a fatal stabbing in Manhattan. The 14-year-old aspiring drill rapper, real name Ethan Reyes, was killed on Saturday, July 9 when an altercation at a Manhattan subway escalated. His brother, DD Osama, confirmed Notti's passing in a social media tribute, writing, according to Sportskeeda, "Like why did you leave me? Why you tell me that death is easy?"

Although exact details about the incident remain unclear, law enforcement sources confirmed the altercation took place at approximately 3 p.m. at the 137th Street/City College subway station, per the outlet. It is unclear what sparked the altercation between Notti and an unidentified 15-year-old, though reports allege the young rapper cornered the accused and confronted him with a broomstick. The altercation eventually spilled into the subway station, where the fatal stabbing occurred. Authorities responding to the scene discovered the knife and the broomstick and noted that the incident was also recorded on camera.

Following the incident, Notti was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other teen involved in the altercation was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital and treated for stab wounds. That teen was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession, according to the New York Post. Police have not released the teen's identity.

"We thank NYPD detectives, with whom we cooperated, for the rapid arrest of a suspect," MTA NYC transit president Richard Davey said in a statement. "That he and the victim are said to have known each other further underscores this senseless nature of this tragic incident."

At just 14 years old, Notti Osama was a rising drill rapper. Just two weeks prior to his death, the aspiring musician released visuals for his new single, "Without You." Following his passing, The Source reports that a memorial has been created in Notti's Yonkers neighborhood on 140th and Broadway to pay tribute to the young rapper. Many have also paid tribute to him online, with one person tweeting, "RIP Notti Osama. NYC we gotta do better man."

As tributes continue to pour in, a GoFundMe page has reportedly been created by the musician's friends. The page had raised more than $5,700 of its $10,000 goal as of a July 11 update. The funds will be used to help cover the cost of his funeral.