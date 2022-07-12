Rapper Snoopy Blue Murdered in Shooting

Up-and-coming rapper Snoopy Blue has died. The 45-year-old musician, whose real name is Demond Camper, was shot and killed in a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday, July 9, according to multiple outlets, including the Daily Breeze.

Although details of the shooting and subsequent investigation remain unclear, the shooting reportedly occurred during the early morning hours of July 9. Officers responded to a call reporting the shooting at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im confirmed. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim in a vehicle at the rear of the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was later confirmed to be that of 45-year-old Demond Camper of Los Angeles, the coroner's office announced. The music website Discogs.com identified Camper as the rapper known as Snoopy Blue. His songs include "C Day Song," "Ridin Wit the Locz" and "Shooters." According to a recent social media post, the rapper was set to drop the song "Where's the Love" featuring NB3 and C BO on Monday.

Amid news of his passing, many fans and fellow musicians have paid tribute to the late musician, with the singer's most recent social media posts flooding with condolences in the comments section. On a music video posted to Instagram on Saturday, rapper Big Gipp wrote, "Peace King RNP ...Gipp." Slink Johnson commented, "much luv and respect. May God bless his soul with everlasting life and abundance and may He comfort and strengthen the hearts and minds of the bereaved family and carry them always." One fan added, "Rip snoopyblu," with another person writing, "I'm so sad!!! r.i.p. my friend! Condolences to the family."

At this time, no information regarding a suspect or a possible motive has been released. Snoopy Blue is just the latest rapper to tragically lose his life, with his death following the June 13 death of Florida-based rapper 320Popout, who was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex. Maryland-based rapper 23 Rackz, 16, was shot and killed while on location shooting a music video in Washington, DC in early June. Rapper Hypo was stabbed and killed in the U.K. during a Jubilee Bank Holiday party on June 3.