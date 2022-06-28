Rapper 320Popout Murdered in Florida

Up-and-coming Florida-based rapper 320Popout has died after he was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Jacksonville earlier in June. After the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place, the rapper's cousin, Roderick Holmes, confirmed to First Coast News that 320Popout, real name Joshua Holmes, was the victim. The rapper was 21.

The shooting occurred on the night of Monday, June 13. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. of a shooting outside the Shore House Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 320Popout, who initially was not identified as the victim, shot "in or nearby" his SUV at the apartment complex. CPR was performed until an ambulance arrived, but the rapper was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Although details of the shooting were initially unclear, an eyewitness told First Coast News that she heard a man banging on the apartments and calling for help around the time the 911 call was made. At this time, authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting and were said to have been waiting for a response from the apartment complex to obtain their surveillance footage. No suspects have been identified in connection to 320Popout's murder and a motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Prior to his tragic death, the musician had been performing under the name in the Jacksonville area, his cousin told First Coast News. The rapper was a rising star in the Florida rap scene. His singles include "Rockstar," "Write My Wrongs," and "Jan 11th," among others. His most recent single, titled "Depression," was released in September 2021. News of his passing was met with an outpouring of condolences, with one fan commenting on his most recent Instagram post, "rest in peace big bruh," as another person remembered the rapper as "one of the coolest."

320Popout is just the latest young rapper this year to tragically die. His death came just days after Maryland-based rapper 23 Rackz, the 16-year-old rapper whose real name was Justin Johnson, was shot and killed while on location shooting a music video in Washington, DC in early June. Just days later, rapper Hypo was stabbed and killed in the U.K. More recently, Lil Tjay was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey. He survived his injuries after undergoing surgery.