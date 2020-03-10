Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Sexually Abusing Corey Haim and Fans Have Thoughts

Corey Feldman finally named names on Monday night in his new documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The film accuses five men — including actor Charlie Sheen — of sexually assault Feldman and/or his friend, Corey Haim when they were child stars in the 1980s. Fans were shocked by the revelations.

Feldman has been promising to expose a secret, underground world of organized pedophelia in Hollywood that was previously unknown to the public for some time now. The actor claims that both he and Haim were sexually abused while they were underage and working as child stars.

On Monday, Feldman debuted a film on the topic in Los Angeles, California, though not without technical difficulties. According to Feldman, the screening was delayed by "hackers," and fans were outraged.

Eventually, the movie went on and five names did come out of the event: Charlie Sheen, Marty Weiss, Jon Grissom, Dominick Brascia and Alphy Hoffman. To most viewers, Sheen was the most recognizable, and the most shocking.

Sheen has previously been accused of sexually assaulting Haim, and has denied it. So far, he has not responded directly to this accusation, which includes a tearful recollection from Feldman on screen.

"This wasn't like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like, 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail," Feldman said of his late friend, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"

I GIV U MY PERSONAL GUARANTEE THAT EVERYONE WILL GET 2 C THE FILM! EVEN IF I HAVTA BUTN DVDS & SEND THEM 2 EACH OF U! NOTHING WILL KEEP #MYTRUTHDOC FROM COMING OUT! THIS IS INSANE! PLEASE PRAY 4 US! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

The alleged assault took place on the set of Lucas in 1986. Haim was 13 and Sheen 19 years old at the time of filming.

