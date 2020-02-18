Drew Carey's Ex Fiancee Amie Harwick Once Accused Murder Suspect of Pushing Her out of a Car

More information is coming to light after the tragic death of Dr. Amie Harwick. Saturday morning, Harwick's body was found by police underneath a third-story balcony outside her Hollywood Hills home. The primary suspect is Harwick's ex, Gareth Pursehouse, who Harwick had put a restraining order on, which expired not long before her death.

Now, according to documents obtained by TMZ, Harwick claimed in 2011 that Pursehouse once pushed her out of a car after they had an argument, which left her on the side of a freeway. Roughly one month prior to this, Harwick also said that Pursehouse had "choked me, suffocated me, pushed me against walls, kicked me, dropped me to the ground with force, slammed my head into the ground and punched me with a closed fist."

Doctors made note of bruises on Harwick's neck, back, legs and arms at the time. She was also granted a temporary restraining order, though the case was dismissed after she failed to show up for a court hearing.

Roughly one year later, Harwick applied for yet another restraining order after Pursehouse broke into her home, broke several picture frames and texted her "things will get worse." The days that followed, Pursehouse broke into her apartment building twice. The first time he left flowers on her front door and the second was outside her apartment playing music. He'd also threatened a number of Harwick's friends via email.

Harwick was then granted a restraining order that lasted for three years, eventually expiring in April 2015. Pursehouse is currently under arrest for Harwick's murder.

Eventually, Harwick would start dating Drew Carey in 2017 and got engaged to the actor the following year. They split-up later in 2018, though both parties claimed it was amicable.

After news of Harwick's death was public, Carey addressed the tragedy, saying that the two "had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime."

"She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

At 38, Harwick was fast-becoming a prominent figure in the mental health world. She authored The New Sex Bible for Women, which was published in 2014, as well as made an appearance in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting. She was a licensed marriage and family therapist who specialized in psychotherapy and sex therapy and worked out of her office in West Hollywood, California.