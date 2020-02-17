Dr. Amie Harwick, Former Fiancee of Drew Carey, Hailed Champion for Mental Health Following Death

Notable patients of Dr. Amie Harwick — the Los Angeles therapist once engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey — are remembering her as a champion of mental health. Harwick died Saturday in Hollywood. Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested and booked for murder Sunday, TMZ reported.

"Amie was my therapist too when I lived in LA, she was such a wonderful person and i can't put into words how much she did for my mental health. hard to believe it's even real," model Laura Lux wrote.

"I was so saddened to receive this news today. Dr Amie Harwick was my therapist," model Emily Sears wrote. "Her work changed my life. It's truly heartbreaking that she passionately dedicated her life helping others heal from trauma and live freely. This shouldn't have happened to her."

"Amie was the resource for so many survivors, and this happened to her," Sears continued. "It is truly enraging and sickening that the world is just not safe for us. Especially for her. She dedicated her life to trying to make it safer for others and help us heal and overcome our trauma and fears."

"RIP Aimee Nicole. The last time I saw her was at a music video shoot several years ago," another Twitter user wrote. "I didn't know her well but I remember she was in school and went on to become a mental health professional."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a call early Saturday morning of a woman screaming in a Hollywood Hills home. Police met Harwick's roommate outside, and she reported Harwick was being assaulted.

Officers tried to get inside the home, and found her unresponsive under a third-story balcony. Her injuries were "consisted with a fall," and she was rushed to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

There was evidence of a forced entry and struggle in the home before police arrived, authorities said. They found surveillance footage that allegedly showed a white male dressed in black. They later arrested Pursehouse Sunday afternoon and charged him with murder.

According to TMZ, Harwick once had a restraining order against Pursehouse and she was worried he would hurt her. Police said the restraining order ended two weeks before her death and was seen with Pursehouse recently.

Harwick was 38. She also appeared in the 2015 documentary, Addicted to Sexting and wrote the 2014 book, The New Sex Bible for Women, according to her website. She was a licensed marriage and family therapist, and specialized in psychotherapy and sex therapy. She had an office in West Hollywood, California.

Carey and Harwick began dating in 2017 and got engaged in early 2018. They broke up later that year.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images