Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Dr. Amie Harwick Murdered Following Reported Domestic Incident

Dr. AmieHarwick, the ex-fiancee of The Price is Right host Drew Carey, was found murdered after police responded to a domestic incident involving one of her other exes.

According to TMZ, law enforcement got a call on Saturday morning that a woman was screaming at a Hollywood Hills home and were later met by her roommate on the street. She told police that Harwick was being "assaulted' inside the home.

Once law enforcement made their way into Harwick's home, she was discovered unresponsive under a third story balcony and had suffered injuries "consistent with a fall." She was taken to a hospital soon after and later died from her injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amie Harwick, PhD, MFT (@dramieharwick) on Oct 22, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

TMZ adds that evidence led police to believe there was a forced entry and struggle inside the home, with police later obtaining surveillance footage from the neighborhood and discovering their suspect was a "white male dressed in black."

According to the report, detectives learned that Harwick had recently shared her concerns about an ex-boyfriend that she had previously held a restraining order against. TMZ notes that Harwick was concerned about him "causing her harm" after the restraining order ended two weeks earlier.

Police later arrested Gareth Pursehouse on Saturday afternoon and booked him for murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) on Nov 14, 2018 at 10:20am PST

Carey and Harwick had dated in 2017 and then announced their engagement back in early 2018. The couple remained together until November 2018 when the news broken that their engagement was off. According to Fox News, the couple's end was "very amicable."

While together, Carey made the relationship Instagram official and posted happy photos alongside Harwick. One photo he captioned, "the face of a lottery winner (L)," and included a photo of both smiling alongside each other.

Harwick was a licensed marriage and family therapist and became known for her views on sex in a relationship. She published a book titled The New Sex Bible for Women: The Complete Guide to Sexual Self-Awareness and Intimacy that was released in November 2014. Since then, the young doctor had become known as a champion for mental health and seemed to be a rising expert in the medical circle. She also appeared in the documentary Addicted to Sexting.

Harwick was 38.