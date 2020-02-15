‘The View’: Meghan McCain Poses Alongside Joe and Jill Biden in Surprising Photo

Meghan McCain posed with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill in a new photo this week, confusing some fans. The outspoken Republican pundit stood in between the happy couple smiling like old friends when Biden stopped by The View. To some it was a surprising sight, though for those who know about McCain's family, it made perfect sense.

McCain posted a photo of herself with the Bidens on Thursday, the same day that they sat down for an interview on The View. She captioned the photo with three American flag emojis, and many fans commented with their own support for Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

"That's our president," one person wrote, along with a heart emoji, a clapping emoji and an American flag emoji.

View this post on Instagram 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:57am PST

"I just love the Bidens and I love their story with [your] family and the bond you share," added another.

"Good people, class acts! When they go low, you go high!" commented a third. "Unlike..."

Though they belong to different political parties, Biden and McCain are close, going back to Biden's friendship with her father, the late Sen. John McCain. The two worked together on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 1990s and early-2000s, and even co-sponsored military campaigns together. They remained close in spite of the fact that they ran against each other in the 2008 presidential election, when Biden was the running mate of McCain's opponent President Barack Obama.

According to a report by The New York Times, their friendship waned at the time. Biden told reporters: "That guy I used to know, he's gone. It literally saddens me."

Thankfully, the two became friends again once their political tensions were over. When Sen. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, Biden was one of his most sympathetic supporters, as Biden's son Beau had died of the same type of cancer. After Sen. McCain's death in 2018, Biden even gave the eulogy at his funeral, calling him a "brother."

"My name's Joe Biden. I'm a Democrat. And I love John McCain," he said.

While fans were glad to see Meghan McCain and Biden are still close on a personal level, many voiced their opposition to the Biden campaign in the comments on McCain's posts.

"I wish you would've asked why Obama isn't endorsing him!" one person wrote.

"I hope you told him he has no path forward, considering you took to national TV yesterday to say Warren has no path forward despite her out-performing Biden in IA and NH," added another.



The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.