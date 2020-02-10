Oscars 2020: 'The View's Meghan McCain Weighs in on Laura Dern and Her Daughter

The View co-host Meghan McCain spent Sunday night watching the 2020 Oscars like the rest of America, and the political commentator took an opportunity to weigh in on actress Laura Dern and her daughter, who accompanied the Jurassic Park star to the big event. In a post on Twitter, McCain wrote, "Laura Dern with her daughter and mother at the #Oscars is just giving me all the feelings!" Many of her followers replied to her tweet, with one commenting, "They look FABULOUS."

Dern had quite the night at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Netflix's Marriage Story.

The film was nominated in other categories as well, including Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Original Screenplay (Noah Baumbach), and Best Picture. Notably, Dern's win was the film's sole victory of the evening.

Congratulations to Laura Dern for winning the Oscar for her extraordinary work on "Marriage Story." A very deserved award, not only for this film, but for her brilliant career. Wonderful actress. pic.twitter.com/2JLcOxr0kR — Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) February 10, 2020

During her acceptance speech, Dern joked that the award was "the best birthday present ever," as she celebrates her 53rd birthday the Monday following the big night.

Many people have been commenting on the coincidence, with one Twitter user joking, "Imagine starting your birthday celebrations at an Oscar after party where you just won... Laura Dern can relate."

In addition to her birthday joke, Dern also thanked her actor parents in her Oscar acceptance speech, saying, "Some say never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game."

Many others have since been sharing their support of Dern on Twitter, with another user saying, "Congrats to Laura Dern for winning Best Supporting Actress. Even if this wasn't my favorite performance of hers, her body of work speaks for itself."

"This is how you do a #Oscars speech (without the politics involved), love the way she mentioned her parents being her heroes. Congrats Laura Dern," another user added.