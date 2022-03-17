Zoe Kravitz’s Dad Lenny Reacts to Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Zoe Kravitz is absolutely killing it right now between her performance as Catwoman in The Batman and her first time hosting SNL on March 12. Her famous father, rock star Lenny Kravitz, took to Instagram to praise her work on SNL while also sharing a little bit of family history.

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal,” Lenny wrote. “You were perfection. I love you endlessly.” Kravitz’s stepfather Jason Momoa commented on the post as well. “so stoked for you,” the Aquaman star wrote. “what a amazing moment. love u both [two red heart emojis].”

Earlier this month, Momoa and Kravitz’s alleged boyfriend Channing Tatum took to social media to share that they were preparing to see the star in The Batman. The post came on the heels of reports that Momoa may be giving his relationship with Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, another shot.

On Instagram, Momoa posted a couple of photos of himself and Tatum hanging out before attending The Batman premiere. The Aquaman star began his post by sharing how excited he and Tatum are to see “Zozo” a.k.a. Kravitz in the film. He then went on to share how proud he is of his daughter. Momoa also shared some kind words to The Batman team, including Adam Weitsman and Dave Osokow “for making this happen at the last minute.” The actor ended his caption by thanking Warner Bros. Pictures for the invite and signed off with his and Tatum’s initials.

Tatum was first linked with Kravitz in January 2021 when he was cast in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, per PEOPLE. The pair later went Instagram official on Halloween in 2021 when they posted photos of their Taxi Driver couples costume. While they have kept mum when it comes to speaking out on their relationship, Kravitz did address those romance rumors in mid-February during an interview with ELLE. She shared a brief statement about how things are going between them, saying, “I’m happy.”