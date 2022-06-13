Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (June 13)

This week's talk show lineup proves the power that blockbuster movie season still wields in the entertainment industry. You'll see stars from recent hits like Top Gun: Maverick on this list alongside the stars of highly-anticipated upcoming movies like Lightyear. Scroll on for the full schedule.

Talk shows remain a vital part of the entertainment ecosystem for promotion, discussion and reflection. Different guests are good for different kinds of conversations, and of course you may see the same celebrity behave completely differently from show to show. Thankfully, this schedule will show you everything from late-night variety shows to syndicated early morning programs, so you can find who you want where you want them. This week, in particular, you'll see a lot of repeat guests, so you can choose what venue you want to hear them in.

While the schedule is pretty full this week, there are a few gaps to keep in mind. Both CBS' The Late Show and The Late Late Show are taking Friday night off, and The Drew Barrymore Show is on its second full week of hiatus. However, the re-run schedules are listed where applicable. Read on for this week's talk show schedule across all major TV networks.