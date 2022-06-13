Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (June 13)
This week's talk show lineup proves the power that blockbuster movie season still wields in the entertainment industry. You'll see stars from recent hits like Top Gun: Maverick on this list alongside the stars of highly-anticipated upcoming movies like Lightyear. Scroll on for the full schedule.
Talk shows remain a vital part of the entertainment ecosystem for promotion, discussion and reflection. Different guests are good for different kinds of conversations, and of course you may see the same celebrity behave completely differently from show to show. Thankfully, this schedule will show you everything from late-night variety shows to syndicated early morning programs, so you can find who you want where you want them. This week, in particular, you'll see a lot of repeat guests, so you can choose what venue you want to hear them in.
While the schedule is pretty full this week, there are a few gaps to keep in mind. Both CBS' The Late Show and The Late Late Show are taking Friday night off, and The Drew Barrymore Show is on its second full week of hiatus. However, the re-run schedules are listed where applicable. Read on for this week's talk show schedule across all major TV networks.
NBC Late-Night
All week, @jordynblakely (drummer for @bartees_strange) sits in on drums with the 8G Band! pic.twitter.com/7WlcHvstKh— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 13, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, June 13 – Halsey, Larry Wilmore, Muna
- Tuesday, June 14 – Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Carrie Underwood
- Wednesday, June 15 – Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Phoebe Bridgers
- Thursday, June 16 – John Lithgow, Noah Schnapp, 070 Shake
- Friday, June 17 – Tracee Ellis Ross, D.J. Demers
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, June 13 – Christine Baranski, Matthew Goode, Jewel, Jordyn Blakely
- Tuesday, June 14 – Miles Teller, Busy Philipps, Jana Schmieding, Jordyn Blakely
- Wednesday, June 15 – Jabari Banks, Jordyn Blakely
- Thursday, June 16 – Emma Thompson, Jack Quaid, Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Jordyn Blakely
- Friday, June 17 – RE-RUN: Adam Sandler, Post Malone, James Patterson, Joe Russo
Musician Jordyn Blakely is joining Seth Meyers every night this week as a guest of the in-house band. She will be there for some major interviews through Friday, when the show is airing a re-run. The re-run features an interview with author James Patterson that was recorded last week before he went viral on Twitter for claiming to be a victim of reverse racism.prevnext
CBS Late Night
Kicking off our week with a song from @iamjhud to celebrate her reaching #EGOT status. Congratulations, Jennifer! pic.twitter.com/QC6041Q8sW— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 13, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, June 13 – Bryan Cranston, Sen. Raphael Warnock
- Tuesday, June 14 – Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
- Wednesday, June 15 – Emma Thompson, Tom Segura
- Thursday, June 16 – Tom Hanks
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, June 13 – Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Rufus Wainwright
- Tuesday, June 14 – Chrissy Teigen, Rose Byrne, Kat Radley
- Wednesday, June 15 – Bill Clinton, OneRepublic
- Thursday, June 16 – RuPaul, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs
- Friday, June 17 – RE-RUN: Nicolas Cage, Aaron Paul, Robert Winston
Stephen Colbert has his usual mix of politics and pop culture planned for this week, but it's not clear what his show has planned for Friday night. However, James Corden's show will air a re-run from all the way back in April.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
It was an honor seeing President @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/PY1qmI0ypK— Guillermo (@IAMGUILLERMO) June 9, 2022
- Monday, June 13 – Kevin Bacon, Mike Epps, Ben Harper
- Tuesday, June 14 – RE-RUN: President Joe Biden, Jack Johnson
- Wednesday, June 15 – RE-RUN: Jeff Bridges, Rupert Friend, Symba
- Thursday, June 16 – Bartees Strange
- Friday, June 17 – Martin Lawrence
Kimmel, too, is airing a few re-runs this week – notably his interview with President Joe Biden from last Wednesday.prevnext
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Not everyone who stops Trevor on the street wants a selfie. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/ET2kPa2lPV— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 13, 2022
- Monday, June 13 – Ayo Edebiri
- Tuesday, June 14 – Katie Couric
- Wednesday, June 15 – Davido
- Thursday, June 16 – Ed Helms
The Daily Show has som big guests scheduled for this week. With just one name for each day of the week we can expect Trevor Noah to dig deeply into each conversation.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
TONIGHT at 9/8c, it’s #WWHL with @daisykelliher87 and Gary King! pic.twitter.com/uaR6ITNRSw— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 13, 2022
- Monday, June 13 – Daisy Kelliher, Gary King
- Tuesday, June 14 – Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers
- Wednesday, June 15 – Kyle Richards, Chloe Fineman
- Thursday, June 16 – Constance Wu, Susan Kelechi Watson
There are some huge stars joining Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week. It's likely that Bowen Yang will discuss his new movie Fire Island, but he will miss his SNL co-star Chloe Fineman by just one night.prevnext
The View & The Talk
Actor and author @davidduchovny tells #TheView how his new novella #TheReservoir was inspired by quarantining during the pandemic and how he found a silver lining to the lockdown with his teenage son. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vIyROJvxk3— The View (@TheView) June 13, 2022
The View:
- Monday, June 13 – David Duchovny, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Tuesday, June 14 – Jeff Bridges, Amy Brenneman, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Wednesday, June 15 – Ed Helms, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Thursday, June 16 – Bryan Cranston, Gloria Estefan, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Friday, June 17 – Emma Thompson, Keke Palmer, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
The Talk:
- Monday, June 13 – Melissa McCarthy, Jenna Perusich
- Tuesday, June 14 – Aasif Mandvi
- Wednesday, June 15 – Ben Falcone
- Thursday, June 16 – Bryce Dallas Howard, Robin Tran
- Friday, June 17 – Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta
Former Trump administration advisor Alyssa Farah Griffin is becoming a familiar sight on The View where she will be a guest co-host once again all week.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
. @ConstanceWu in the photo booth! ✨ pic.twitter.com/COYURjTMwo— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) June 13, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, June 13 – Amy Brenneman, Constance Wu, Train
- Tuesday, June 14 – Bryan Cranston, James Brolin
- Wednesday, June 15 – Rainn Wilson, Hailey Bieber, Steve Patterson
- Thursday, June 16 – Andy Garcia, Keke Palmer
- Friday, June 17 – Dr. Aziza Glass
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, June 13 – Favorite moments from Season 19, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard
- Tuesday, June 14 – Best moments from Season 19, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Mickey Guyton
- Wednesday, June 15 – Fun moments from Season 19, David Spade, Machine Gun Kelly, Kym Douglas
- Thursday, June 16 – Exciting moments from Season 19, Laura Dern, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
- Friday, June 17 – Fun moments from Season 19, Heidi Klum, Michelle Obama, Shin Lim
As you can see, many of the names in the late-night section appear again here on the daytime circuit. This will be a good week for fans of Bryan Cranston, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer, for example, no matter what time of day they watch TV.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
This #Kellyoke is dragging our heart around! @stevienicks @tompetty pic.twitter.com/xyYdhVrWaY— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) June 13, 2022
The Wendy Williams Show with guest host Sherri Shepherd:
- Monday, June 13 – Tisha Campbell
- Tuesday, June 14 – Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Tamela Mann
- Wednesday, June 15 – Melissa Rivers, Gina Yashere
- Thursday, June 16 – Kim Fields
- Friday, June 17 – Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper, Suzy Nakamura
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, June 13 – Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Marcus Samuelsson
- Tuesday, June 14 – Faith Hill, Kelsey Asbille, Danielle Kartes
- Wednesday, June 15 – Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Taylor Bennett
- Thursday, June 16 – Hailey Bieber, Anitta, Kang Daniel
- Friday, June 17 – Joel McHale
Sherri Shepherd is hosting The Wendy Williams Show again this week, as she is reportedly taking over the talk show this fall.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 3)
What’s your love language? Find out with us! Emmy and Golden Globe winner Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) joins the Tam Fam. Then, Hollywood legend and someone we love, @JeniferLewis joins us. Don’t miss MONDAY on “Tamron Hall.” pic.twitter.com/XyyUnCEqVS— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) June 10, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, June 13 – Valerie Bertinelli, Jenifer Lewis, Dr. Gary Chapman
- Tuesday, June 14 – Tani Adewumi
- Wednesday, June 15 – Kenneth Cole
- Thursday, June 16 – Jimmy Darts
- Friday, June 17 – Sonia Sotomayor, Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo, Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, June 13 – RE-RUN: Mikel Welch, Chris Appleton, Damona Hoffman, Pilar Valdes
- Tuesday, June 14 – RE-RUN: Vanessa Hudgens
- Wednesday, June 15 – RE-RUN: Padma Lakshmi
- Thursday, June 16 – RE-RUN: Elmo, Emmy Eaton
- Friday, June 17 – RE-RUN: Drew's Crew team of experts gives a couple a transformational makeover
Finally, Tamron Hall has some major interviews this week including a talk with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. As mentioned above, Barrymore is showing re-runs all week. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.prev