Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (July 11)

This week's talk show schedule has an array of musicians, movie stars and other entertainers to check out. Blockbuster movies and music festivals are helping to make up for the off-season in the TV industry, though there are still a handful of shows with the week off as well. However, even the shows that are airing re-runs have their schedules out there where possible.

This week, many of the syndicated daytime talk shows are on a break, airing some of their best episodes from the last few months. On the late-night side, NBC and CBS are airing re-runs of all their talk shows as well. Still, those interviews can be interesting to revisit, especially if they refer to a TV show that is wrapping up its season.

As always, these schedules are subject to change and may be incomplete. Scroll on to see what's playing on all the top talk shows in the week of July 11.