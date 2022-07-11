Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (July 11)
This week's talk show schedule has an array of musicians, movie stars and other entertainers to check out. Blockbuster movies and music festivals are helping to make up for the off-season in the TV industry, though there are still a handful of shows with the week off as well. However, even the shows that are airing re-runs have their schedules out there where possible.
This week, many of the syndicated daytime talk shows are on a break, airing some of their best episodes from the last few months. On the late-night side, NBC and CBS are airing re-runs of all their talk shows as well. Still, those interviews can be interesting to revisit, especially if they refer to a TV show that is wrapping up its season.
As always, these schedules are subject to change and may be incomplete. Scroll on to see what's playing on all the top talk shows in the week of July 11.
NBC Late Night
Jimmy and @blackthought compete in the first annual Tonight Show hot dog off! @kidstonightshow #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/H0JmM6daFL— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 10, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani, Marcus King
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Post Malone, Howie Mandel, Arcade Fire
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Evan Rachel Wood, Harry Smith, Conan Gray
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: Halsey, Larry Wilmore, MUNA
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Kareem Abdual-Jabbar, Kristen Bell, Coast Contra
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Adam Scott, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, Ralph Alexander
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Maya Rudolph, Werner Herzog, Ralph Alexander
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine, Billy Strings, Jonathan Ulman
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Ralph Alexander
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly, Ingrid Andress, Jonathan Ulman
Both The Tonight Show and Late Night on NBC are airing re-runs all week.
CBS Late Night
Rocco Dinello is back in the building and brightening up our rehearsals! Check out a fantastic week of celebrity guests backstage at #LSSC, including @HeidiKlum, @iamwandasykes, @AOC, @RonanFarrow, @KarlUrban, and more! It’s all here in #LateShowMeMore! pic.twitter.com/4xN9arWH5A— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 1, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Shaquille O'Neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Emma Thompson, Evie Colbert, Tom Segura
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: Tom Hanks, Regina Spektor
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Niecy Nash, Paul W. Downs, Smashing Pumpkins
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Rosario Dawson, John Cameron Mitchell, Duran Duran
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Rose McIver, Tony Hawk, YUNGBLUD
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: Henry Winkler, Wyatt Russell, Lara Beitz
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Maria Bakalova, Stephen Merchant, Wet Leg
CBS is airing re-runs all week as well for both The Late Show and The Late Late Show. Fans of The Boys may want to tune into The Late Show on Friday to revisit the interview with Karl Urban which was filmed earlier in the season.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Happy #Thorsday! 🔨❤️ @ChrisHemsworth @IamGuillermo #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/oILaBp5Ype— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) July 7, 2022
- Monday, July 11 – Elizabeth Banks, Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, CAAMP, guest host Anthony Anderson
- Tuesday, July 12 – Steven Yeun, Wiz Khalifa, Hot Milk, guest host Anthony Anderson
- Wednesday, July 13 – Billy Bob Thornton, Marcus Scribner, Sean Paul featuring Gwen Stefani, guest host Anthony Anderson
- Thursday, July 14 – Demi Lovato, "Science Bob" Pflugfelder, guest host Mark Rober
Kimmel has new episodes through Friday, including interviews with the stars of some of the biggest movies of the summer.
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
#BravoCon 3-day tickets drop THIS FRIDAY at 12PM ET/9AM PT! Grab your shotskis & come party with us Oct 14-16! https://t.co/3DX77WGz2t pic.twitter.com/n5rlYGY2iJ— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 11, 2022
- Sunday, July 10 – Eva Marcille, Dr. Heavenly Kimes
- Monday, July 11 – Aesha Scott, Capt. Sandy Yawn
- Tuesday, July 12 – Taylor Armstrong, Ryan O'Connell
- Wednesday, July 13 – Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks
- Thursday, July 14 – Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy
On Bravo, Andy Cohen is hosting new interviews from Sunday to Thursday. As usual he has a healthy split between reality TV stars and other celebrities.
'The View' and 'The Talk'
Celebrating Monday with @Finessemitchell 👏 pic.twitter.com/L1ezDPdsZH— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 11, 2022
The View:
- Monday, July 11 – Kevin Jonas, Frankie Jonas
- Tuesday, July 12 – Phoebe Robinson
- Wednesday, July 13 – Guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Thursday, July 14 – Gabby Giffords, Peter Ambler, Tonya Lewis Lee, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Friday, July 15 – Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
The Talk:
- Monday, July 11 – Vivica A. Fox, guest co-hosts Lisa Ann Walter & Finesse Mitchell
- Tuesday, July 12 – George Takei, guest co-host David Begnaud
- Wednesday, July 13 – Dave Coulier, guest co-host Robert Horry
- Thursday, July 14 – Nikki Glaser, Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, guest co-host Kim Coles
- Friday, July 15 – Daisy Edgar Jones, Cooper Raiff, guest co-host Kim Coles
Both ABC and CBS have new episodes of their panel-based daytime talk shows. Both also have guest co-hosts for part of the week, bringing a fresh perspective to the table.
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
. @DaveCoulier with Kelly and Ryan! pic.twitter.com/5gOfD0ke86— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) July 11, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, July 11 – Dave Coulier, Kevin Jonas, Frankie Jonas
- Tuesday, July 12 – Wanda Sykes, Daisy Edgar Jones
- Wednesday, July 13 – Matthew Modine, Dr. Holly Phillips
- Thursday, July 14 – Jenny Mollen, Amy Nofziger
- Friday, July 15 – TBA
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Eric Stonestreet, Positive Impact Movement
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Andrew Whitworth, Marlee Matlin, Sylvan Esso
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Josh Gad, Colin Cloud, Benson Boone
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: Maluma, Pamela Adlon
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Tom Selleck, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, Raja, Yvie Oddly, Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Jessica Alba, Rose Matafeo, Jamie Miller
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Austin Butler, Nicola Coughlan, Charithra Chandran, Chris Daughtry
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sasheer Zamata
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Lisa Kudrow, Julia Haart, DeVaughn Nixon, Laura Marano
Live with Kelly and Ryan shares many guests with the other shows on this schedule, including Dave Coulier, the Jonas Brothers and Daisy Edgar Jones. Keep an eye on names like those for big news this week.
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
Who wouldn't want to go on a date with the adorable Ellie Kemper? pic.twitter.com/nlXoDVN3NM— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 11, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Tebow, Jalen Rose
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Larry Miller, Marissa Jo Cerar, Adrienne Warren
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Tabitha Brown, Ginger Zee
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: LZ Granderson, Deborah Roberts
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Kristen Kish, Kenny Minor, Gemma Stafford
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, July 11 – RE-RUN: Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, Audrina Bigos
- Tuesday, July 12 – RE-RUN: Mikel Welch
- Wednesday, July 13 – RE-RUN: Jennifer Grey, Zosia Mamet, Kwame Onwuachi
- Thursday, July 14 – RE-RUN: A special Halloween-themed show
- Friday, July 15 – RE-RUN: Geoffrey Zakarian, Ludo Lefebvre, Natasha Leggero
Finally, The Tamron Hall Show and The Drew Barrymore Show are off this week as well. Check back next week for another talk show schedule.