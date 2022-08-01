Late Night and Daytime TV Lineups: Who's on This Week (August 1)
There is a lot of news from every corner of pop culture for talk show hosts to dissect this week, and the schedules are stacked. Read on for a look at who will be appearing on each show this week So that you can either follow your favorites across all their appearances or see who your preferred host will be speaking with and when.
The news cycle is digesting a lot of big stories this week, from the ongoing reactions to San Diego Comic-Con to the COVID surge around the country and some high-profile cases. In fact, talk show hosts themselves are not immune to this issue – Late Night with Seth Meyers is airing re-runs until Wednesday as the host recovers from a case of the novel coronavirus. Other shows on hiatus include The Late Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tamron Hall Show and more.
As always, schedules are subject to change but this list should give you a good idea of what to expect this week and perhaps help you find something in particular of interest. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.
NBC Late Night
Brand new show tonight:
📰 News and Improved— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 1, 2022
😎 @chancetherapper
🌟 The Cast of @RezDogsFX
🎶 Performance from Chance The Rapper ft. @joeyBADASS#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/GEkT7kmW4C
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Chance the Rapper, the cast of "Reservation Dogs", Chance the Rapper featuring Joey Bada$$
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower, King Princess
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy, Katherine Blanford
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch, Saucy Santana
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Jeff Goldblum, D'Arcy Carden, Joe Russo
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Adam Sandler, Post Malone, James Patterson, Joe Russo
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Billy Porter, Jane Mayer, Giulliana Merello
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – LL Cool J, Cristin Milioti, Giulliana Merello
As mentioned above, Meyers is out sick until Wednesday, and neither he nor Fallon have guest lists announced for Friday night.
CBS Late Night
Hey @stephenathome, what are you up to at 11:35 PM ET tonight? 👀
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Granholm, James Taylor
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Bianca Cristovao, James Taylor
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark, James Taylor
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – James Taylor, Colman Domingo
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – RE-RUN: Camila Cabello, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – RE-RUN: Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, a performance by the Broadway cast of "Hadestown"
- Friday, Aug. 5 – RE-RUN: Anthony Anderson, Michael Bublé
Colbert has a big week planned, including performances by James Taylor all week long. In between, he'll be interviewing some A-list actors and fan-favorite repeat guests like Patton Oswalt.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
The time @JoeyKing got WAY too high on set… 😂
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Dwayne Johnson, Wiz Khalifa, Lizzo, guest host Kerry Washington
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Henry Winkler, Marcus Scribner, Sean Paul featuring Gwen Stefani, guest host Anthony Anderson
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – RE-RUN: Demi Lovato, "Science Bob" Pflugfelder, guest host Mark Rober
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – RE-RUN: Quentin Tarantino, Julia Garner, DOMi & JD Beck featuring Anderson .Paak, guest host Dana Carvey
- Friday, Aug. 5 – RE-RUN: Hannah Waddingham, Phoebe Robinson, the Interrupters, guest host RuPaul
Kimmel is on hiatus again this week, but you can see the re-run schedule here. Many of these episodes are relatively recent, so they should still be relevant in some way.
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
What part don't you understand?!
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Pete Buttigieg
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Alec Karakatsanis, Ms. Pat
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Ryuji Chua
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – Amandla Stenberg
Surprisingly, Trevor Noah seems to be the only late-night host who has scheduled an interview with a high-profile politician this week.
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
TONIGHT at 9/8c, #WWHL is LIVE with @ZeeD0134 & @TumiMhlongo!
TONIGHT at 9/8c, #WWHL is LIVE with @ZeeD0134 & @TumiMhlongo!
Tweet your questions to @Andy now!
Monday, Aug. 1 – Mzi "Zee" Dempers, Tumi Mhlongo
Tuesday, Aug. 2 – B.J. Novak, Tisha Campbell
Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Maren Morris, Lisa Rinna
Thursday, Aug. 4 – Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers
Finally, the last late-night host of the week is Andy Cohen, who has a pretty typicaly spread of reality stars and other celebrities.
'The View' and 'The Talk'
Who will be the next co-host of @TheView? The wait is finally over!
Who will be the next co-host of @TheView? The wait is finally over!
Find out only on @TheView this THURSDAY at 11e|10c|p on ABC!
The View:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Kal Penn
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Bob Odenkirk
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Diego Luna, guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – Jo Koy
- Friday, Aug. 5 – Kevin Bacon
The Talk:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Joey King
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Tisha Campbell, Monique Kelley
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Darren Barnet
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – Lake Bell
- Friday, Aug. 5 – Whitney Cummings, Corey Feldman
Switching to daytime talk shows, both broadcast round table-style shows seem to be favoring entertainers over politicians this week. Those interested in Jo Koy and his recent breakup can probably hear some more about that during his interview on The View on Thursday.
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
. @diegoluna_ in the photo booth! #KellyandRyan #StarWars #Andor
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Diego Luna, guest co-host Luke Bryan
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Joel McHale, Laurie Gelman, guest co-host Carson Kressley
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Maria Bakalova, guest co-host Ali Wenworth
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – Jesse Williams, Gavin Casalegno, O.A.R., guest co-host Tamron Hall
- Friday, Aug. 5 – Isabella Rossellini, guest co-host DJ Déjà Vu
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Sarah Paulson
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Rebel Wilson
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – RE-RUN: Milo Ventimiglia
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – RE-RUN: Chelsea Handler, Scott Eastwood
- Friday, Aug. 5 – RE-RUN: Ellie Kemper, Steve Spangler
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Nick Jonas, Robert Herjavec, Tears for Fears
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Marcus Samuelsson
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – RE-RUN: Howie Mandel, Iman Vellani, Maren Morris
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – RE-RUN: Valerie Bertinelli, Chris Kattan, Matteo Bocelli
- Friday, Aug. 5 – RE-RUN: Randall Park, Ed Helms, Karen Pittman, Vanna White
Live with Kelly and Ryan seem to have really hit the jackpot this week with some highly anticipated guests, including Diego Luna, who appeared on the show on the same day that the trailer for Andor premiered.
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
I can't wait
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Tools every parent needs to know to keep tweens safe online
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Bomani Jones
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – RE-RUN: Brooke Burke
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – RE-RUN: Tyler James Williams, Nina Parker
- Friday, Aug. 5 – RE-RUN: Christy Altomare, Lisa Ling, Joe Morton
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, Aug. 1 – RE-RUN: Michelle Pfeiffer, Katie Sturino
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 – RE-RUN: Casey Wilson
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – RE-RUN: Emily Ratajkowski, Jenny McCarthy
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – RE-RUN: Andy Cohen, Zazie Beetz, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton
- Friday, Aug. 5 – RE-RUN: Keke Palmer, Addison Rae
Finally, both Tamron Hall and Drew Barrymore are airing re-runs all week. Check back next week for another up-to-date schedule.