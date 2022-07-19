Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (July 18)
This week, several of the most prominent talk shows are back from hiatus, meaning there are plenty of new conversations for fans to look forward to. The summer saw some of the late-night and daytime talk shows slowing down, especially around the July Fourth holiday. Now it looks like they are back with a vengeance.
Both NBC late night shows are back with new episodes through Thursday, while Colbert is back for half of the week. Corden remains on hiatus but there is plenty more to watch regardless. As usual, the schedule has a mix of entertainers, politicians and other public figures to break down the news of the day in real time. There's not much representation for blockbuster movies this week in particular, but there are plenty of musicians and some TV stars who may be there to discuss the 2022 Emmy nominations announced last week.
As always, this talk show schedule is subject to change and may be incomplete. However, it's a great resource whether you're looking for a particular guest or looking ahead at your favorite show. Scroll on for this week's full TV talk show schedule.
NBC Late Night
All week, Andrew Marshall (@marshalldrums), drummer for @billieeilish and @finneas sits in on drums with the 8G Band! pic.twitter.com/I2qOClJe02— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) July 18, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, July 18 – Jane Fonda, Joe Keery, Alex G
- Tuesday, July 19 – Michael Cera, Keke Palmer, the Black Keys
- Wednesday, July 20 – Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland, Denzel Curry
- Thursday, July 21 – Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pete Lee
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Ruddy, Mark Normand
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, July 18 – Issa Rae, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Marshall
- Tuesday, July 19 – Lisa Kudrow, Alex Holder, Hoodo Hersi, Andrew Marshall
- Wednesday, July 20 – Katie Holmes, Joe Pera, Andrew Marshall
- Thursday, July 21 – Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Andrew Marshall
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Wanda Sykes, Kesha, Patrick Radden Keefe, Jonathan Ulman
Fallon and Meyers are both back this week with star-studded guest lists. Meyers' interview with the cast and creator of Nope on Thursday should be particularly interesting as the movie will hit theaters that very night.prevnext
CBS Late Night
.@BillyCrystal treats Stephen to impressions of some of the great voices from the 70s. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QTSjGZOp2J— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 19, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, July 18 – Billy Crystal, Paul Hollywood
- Tuesday, July 19 – Ethan Hawke, Courtney Barnett
- Wednesday, July 20 – Ice-T, Michael Pollan
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, July 18 – RE-RUN: Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, a performance from Cirque du Soleil's OVO
- Tuesday, July 19 – RE-RUN: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker
- Wednesday, July 20 – RE-RUN: Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg
- Thursday, July 21 – RE-RUN: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker
There are a lot of politicians on the schedule this week, but surprisingly none joining Colbert for his partial schedule.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Julia Garner delivers Ruth from Ozark’s iconic lines as Anna Delvey & Anna’s lines as Ruth! pic.twitter.com/UNAI0Smjuc— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) July 19, 2022
- Monday, July 18 – Quentin Tarantino, Julia Garner, DOMi & JD Beck featuring Anderson .Paak, guest host Dana Carvey
- Tuesday, July 19 – David Spade, Maria Bakalova, Whitney, guest host Dana Carvey
- Wednesday, July 20 – Dwayne Johnson, Derek Jeter, Wiz Khalifa, Lizzo, guest host Kerry Washington
- Thursday, July 21 – Hannah Waddingham, Phoebe Robinson, the Interrupters, guest host RuPaul
Kimmel is still on break but he has three incredible guest hosts lined up this week.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
DAMN! 😂 @Lizzo @ChrisEvans #WWHL pic.twitter.com/KYV1BcPItH— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 19, 2022
- Monday, July 18 – Lizzo
- Tuesday, July 19 – Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge
- Wednesday, July 20 – Sutton Stracke, Lesa Milan
- Thursday, July 21 – The Miz, Austen Kroll
Lizzo is on the schedule several times this week but Monday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live was the only one she got all to herself.prevnext
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Joe Manchin is that one player you never want to have on your team. You think he’s on your side, until you pass him the ball and he dunks on YOU. pic.twitter.com/anojVhuR9y— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 19, 2022
- Monday, July 18 – Terri Jackson
- Tuesday, July 19 – Gregory Robinson
- Wednesday, July 20 – Jenny Slate
- Thursday, July 21 – Blitz Bazawule
The Daily Show does not often announce guest lists in advance, so we can expect some big things from these interviews.prevnext
'The View' and 'The Talk'
THIS WEEK ON @TheView! 💥
See @FINALLEVEL, Ethan Hawke, @EvaLongoria and more bring their views to the #1 daytime network talk show! ✨ pic.twitter.com/m0F5gYaVO1— The View (@TheView) July 19, 2022
The View:
- Monday, July 18 – Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock
- Tuesday, July 19 – Issa Rae, Paul Hollywood, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Wednesday, July 20 – Ice-T, Spike, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Thursday, July 21 – Ethan Hawke, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Friday, July 22 – Eva Longoria, Olivia Goncalves, Diana Maria Riva, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
The Talk:
- Monday, July 18 – Kim Fields, guest co-hosts Cristela Alonzo & Justin Baldoni
- Tuesday, July 19 – Marcia Gay Harden, guest co-hosts Derek Hough & Kym Whitley
- Wednesday, July 20 – Bill Bellamy, guest co-hosts David Begnaud & Kym Whitley
- Thursday, July 21 – Judge Greg Mathis, guest co-hosts Leslie Jordan & Loni Love
- Friday, July 22 – Hannah Waddingham, guest co-hosts Leslie Jordan & Nischelle Turner
The View has Lindsey Granger as a guest co-host all week once again, while The Talk has a few different faces joining the table. Ted Lasso fans may notice their second chance to hear from Hannah Waddingham this week on The Talk.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
Coming up on #KellyandRyan: @DANCEonFOX’s @catdeeley and a performance by @christinaperri! pic.twitter.com/rw0XvUiR4d— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) July 19, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, July 18 – Andy Cohen, Joe Keery, Dr. Wendy Bazilian
- Tuesday, July 19 – Cat Deeley, Christina Perri, Dr. Holly Phillips
- Wednesday, July 20 – David Muir, Bailee Madison, Dr. Doris Day
- Thursday, July 21 – Kate McKinnon, Joshua Bassett, Simeon Panda
- Friday, July 22 – Monica Mangin
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, July 18 – RE-RUN: Jared Leto
- Tuesday, July 19 – RE-RUN: Ben Platt
- Wednesday, July 20 – RE-RUN: Peter Sarsgaard, Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker
- Thursday, July 21 – RE-RUN: Wanda Sykes
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Michael Keaton
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, July 18 – RE-RUN: Nicolas Cage, Ms. Pat, Duff Goldman, Lawrence Zarian
- Tuesday, July 19 – RE-RUN: Anne Hathaway, Matt Iseman, Louisa Jacobson, Chris Janson
- Wednesday, July 20 – RE-RUN: Randy Jackson, Michael Bublé
- Thursday, July 21 – RE-RUN: Jake Johnson, Natasha Leggero, Jackson Wang
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Amanda Seyfried, Kyle MacLachlan, Rhett & Link, Jon Pardi
Thursday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan will be an exciting chance to hear from Kate McKinnon now that she has left SNL behind. The other shows here are still showing re-runs, and in fact the defunct Ellen DeGeneres Show is reaching far back into its catalog for some of these episodes.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
Tamron Hall is like fine wine... 💕 #Essencefest #DisneyxEssence pic.twitter.com/D7Lk6MhOO0— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) July 2, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, July 18 – RE-RUN: Keke Palmer
- Tuesday, July 19 – RE-RUN: Jon Heder
- Wednesday, July 20 – RE-RUN: Paul Carrick Brunson
- Thursday, July 21 – RE-RUN: Alicia Witt, Liza Koshy
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Princess of Norway Märtha Louise, Shaman Durek, Teri Hatcher, James Denton
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, July 18 – RE-RUN: Chip & Joanna Gaines
- Tuesday, July 19 – RE-RUN: Jane Krakowski
- Wednesday, July 20 – RE-RUN: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Thursday, July 21 – RE-RUN: Lilly Singh, Millie Peartree, Laura Benanti
- Friday, July 22 – RE-RUN: Robin Thede, Patricia Arquette
Finally, Tamron Hall and Drew Barrymore are on hiatus this week as well. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.prev