Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (July 18)

This week, several of the most prominent talk shows are back from hiatus, meaning there are plenty of new conversations for fans to look forward to. The summer saw some of the late-night and daytime talk shows slowing down, especially around the July Fourth holiday. Now it looks like they are back with a vengeance.

Both NBC late night shows are back with new episodes through Thursday, while Colbert is back for half of the week. Corden remains on hiatus but there is plenty more to watch regardless. As usual, the schedule has a mix of entertainers, politicians and other public figures to break down the news of the day in real time. There's not much representation for blockbuster movies this week in particular, but there are plenty of musicians and some TV stars who may be there to discuss the 2022 Emmy nominations announced last week.

As always, this talk show schedule is subject to change and may be incomplete. However, it's a great resource whether you're looking for a particular guest or looking ahead at your favorite show. Scroll on for this week's full TV talk show schedule.