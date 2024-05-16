Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Odd Pregnancy Cravings

Hailey Bieber may have to put her supermodel diet, if any, on pause for the next few months as she enjoys her pregnancy cravings. The 27-year-old and her husband Justin Bieber announced they're expecting their first child together. They recently celebrated five years of marriage. Now, Hailey is dishing on what she's been eating throughout her pregnancy. There are rumors she's six months along.

She took to her Instagram Story on May 15 to reveal that she's been craving pickles topped with egg salad and hot sauce. She shared a picture of her creative meal, referencing it may seem weird but asking her followers "not allowed to judge!!"

The latest update came just hours after she showed off her growing baby belly, donning loose-fitting jeans with a pink and sequined butterfly crop top in a post to her social media. She also showed herself sipping some iced coffee as her bump was exposed.

They've long desired a family. In 2020, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres that he will have as many kids "as Hailey is wishing to push out."

In their pregnancy announcement, the couple shared a series of videos of Justin dressed in black and white, with Hailey rocking something similar to simple wedding attire as they kissed with a minister seemingly speaking to them. Later shots showed her growing bump as Justin took photos. The post was shared on both of their pages.

Several celebrity friends, including Demi Lovato, Lenny Kravitz and Jordin Sparks, commented their congrats. The video has been liked over 16 million times thus far.

The couple has been gig through some challenges, reportedly. But according to a report from BuzzFeed, they're viewing the pregnancy as a new beginning for them.

"Everyone is excited for them," an insider told People. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect."