Lenny Kravitz Embraces Crying Fan at Music Festival

Lenny Kravitz is just a big "bundle of joy," and he recently proved it by embracing a crying fan at a music festival. On Sunday, July 7, the "Fly Away" singer took to Instagram to share a clip of himself hugging an emotional fan, while at the Main Square Festival in Arras, France.

In the short video, Kravitz is seen greeting fans at the festival stage barricade, eventually lifting one person up to give them a compassionate embrace while they rested their head on his shoulder and cried. In the posts's caption, Kravitz wrote, "Let love rule." Additionally, on their Instagram page, the Main Square Festival shared a separate video of Kravitz carrying a little girl from the audience before proclaiming, "Oh yeah! Love!"

The heartwarming moment comes weeks after Kravitz opened up in an interview with The Guardian and revealed that he hasn't been in a serious relationship for almost a decade. He also indicated that he is practicing celibacy while he waits for the right person to come along. "Yes. It's a spiritual thing," Kravitz said, adding, "I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live."

Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 until their divorce in 1993. They share one daughter: actress Zoë Kravitz.

Over the years, Kravitz has been romantically linked to a number of women, including models Vanessa Paradis and Adriana Lima. He also dated Nicole Kidman — whom he was secretly engaged to — but the couple called things off after a short romance.