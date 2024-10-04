Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue Spark Romance Rumors

The recent Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore became the backdrop for an unexpected reunion between music stars Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue, fueling speculation about a romantic reconnection. The encounter, captured on video and shared on social media, is now making headlines.

Minogue, 56, and Kravitz, 60, who reportedly had a brief liaison in the early 1990s, appeared genuinely delighted to see each other at the racing event. A video posted by Minogue on her Instagram account shows her enthusiastically embracing Kravitz, accompanied by the caption: "Love love love @lennykravitz Both here at @f1 Singapore … what a time!!" Kravitz reciprocated the sentiment in the comments, writing, "Love love love you Kylie."

According to an unnamed source quoted in the Oct. 7 issue of New Idea magazine, the timing might be right for the pair to explore a romantic connection. "Right now, they're both unattached, so of course sparks were flying in Singapore," the insider revealed. The source added that Minogue "still smiles when Lenny's name is brought up" and suggests she is "crazy about him."

"You could see how genuinely thrilled they were to see each other," says the insider. "She literally ran into his arms, just like old times."

The history between Minogue and Kravitz dates back to the early 1990s when they reportedly had a brief relationship. At the time, both artists were coming out of significant partnerships – Minogue had recently ended her relationship with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, while Kravitz had separated from his wife of six years, Lisa Bonet.

Since then, both artists have had their share of high-profile relationships. Kravitz has been linked to other Australian celebrities, including Natalie Imbruglia and Nicole Kidman. Minogue, on the other hand, has faced challenges in her love life, with her most recent relationship with Paul Solomons ending in 2023.

The insider speculates that Minogue might be open to a casual relationship with Kravitz, particularly as she prepares for her upcoming world tour. "She's had such bad luck with men in the past, so it would be wonderful for her to hook up with Lenny," the source commented. "Of course, he still worships her the same way he did back in 1991."

However, it's important to note that neither Minogue nor Kravitz have officially commented on the nature of their relationship. The speculation remains based on their public interaction and insider claims.

Minogue's romantic history has been a subject of public interest for years. Her engagement to Paul Solomons in 2021 was initially announced by Solomons' stepmother, Gloria, who stated, per Daily Mail: "She's very nice, I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more." However, Minogue's team later denied the engagement.