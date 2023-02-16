'Young and the Restless' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Melissa Claire Egan. The Young and the Restless star announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Matt Katrosar. The couple are already parents to 17-month-old son Caden.

Egan announced the news alongside a sweet photo of herself and her son. In the image, the soon-to-be mom of two could be seen cradling her baby bump as she stood next to Caden. She wrote in the caption, "Looks like we're just destined to have August babies," and that she and Katrosar are "so grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys. Caden's gonna be a big brother"

The baby news was met with plenty of excitement, with Egan's The Young and the Restless co-star Greg Rikaart commenting, "I really wanted to be the one to break the news but HUGELY excited for you all regardless." Lauralee Bell wrote, "This news is AMAZING!!" Courtney Hope commented, "so happy for you!! Congrats again," with Lacey Chabert chiming in with, "This is such wonderful news!! Congratulations!" Amid the round of congratulatory responses, Egan returned to Instagram not long after sharing the news to thank to followers.

"I just wanted to pop on here and just thank you for the love and support for baby No. 2 it means so much," she shared in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "Most of you on Instagram are strangers and the fact that you are so loving and so supportive truly, like, brings tears to my eyes. So thank you, we're so excited. I know a lot of you know what we've been through to get here so thank you for all the love today."

Egan and Karostar tied the knot in July 2014 before announcing in April 2021 they were expecting their first child together. Sharing the news at the time, Egan candidly opened up about their infertility struggles, telling fans, "the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages." Egan added, "to anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!" Egan and Karostar welcomed little Caden four months later in August 2022.