Marc Anthony's Wife Nadia Announces Pregnancy 2 Weeks After Wedding

Marc Anthony and his new wife, Nadia Ferreira, have announced the birth of their first child! They both took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her baby bump with their hands gently resting on her belly. "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives," they captioned the post. The couple just married two weeks ago at the Perez Art Museum in Miami during a star-studded ceremony. In addition to David and Victoria Beckham and their children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini, and David Grutman attended. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, the wedding was a black-tie affair, with 250 guests attending the ceremony at 7:00 p.m. and partying into the night. Most guests left the venue by 4 a.m. Anthony, 54, wore a suit by Christian Dior, while Ferreira, 23, donned a lace gown by Galia Lahav.

It will be Ferreira's first child and Anthony's seventh as well. He became a father first in June 1994 when Debbie Rosado gave birth to a daughter, Ariana. After that, they welcomed a son, Chase, less than a year later. Then he and Dayanara Torres welcomed sons Christian and Ryan in 2001 and 2003, followed by his twins Max and Emme in 2008 with Jennifer Lopez. In March 2022, the "I Need to Know" singer and the former Miss Universe contestant made their romance Instagram official after being spotted out together in Mexico City. They got engaged three months later after Anthony wrote, "May God multiply all that you wish us," in Spanish alongside a photo of them smiling.

Kicking off birthday week," Ferreira posted to Instagram in May 2022, showing off her diamond ring while on a private jet with the Latin star. Anthony and Ferreira adopted a dog together before they got engaged, in addition to their large blended family. Despite their split, he and the Hustlers actress remain on good terms regarding co-parenting. "Marc and I are good how we are right now," Lopez, who married 50-year-old Argo director Ben Affleck in July 2022, said on The View in March 2017. "There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends. And we're parents together. We're even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that's where we're really magical, when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That's it."