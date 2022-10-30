Vanessa Lachey Turns Her Kids Into 'NCIS' Agents for Halloween

Vanessa Lachey took her children to work for Halloween. The NCIS: Hawai'i star and her husband, Nick Lachey, dressed as orange jumpsuit-wearing criminals for their three kids to take in at the NCIS Pearl Harbor office this weekend. The Lacheys are parents to Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

"Orange you glad we escaped," Lachey captioned her photos on Instagram Saturday. "Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to 'be like Mama' my heart melted! I've always dreamed of this moment but never knew what it would feel like. I will cherish this forever! Now let's go get some candy!!! Be safe guys... 'cause the cuffs aren't comfortable!"

The Halloween photoshoot might be the closest Nick comes to the NCIS: Hawai'i set. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in July, Lachey said her husband is unlikely to ever guest star on the show. When Lachey asked him if he would ever stop by, he declined. "I can't because I don't know how to be anybody else, but myself," he told her.

"I really took that what he meant by that was he didn't want to act and play a character," Lachey explained. "He just is himself. And that's one of the most endearing qualities about him." However, Nick enjoys hosting dating shows like Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On for Netflix because that's a job that feels more genuine to him. "When these people ask him a question, he's like, 'This is what I do. Whether it's right or wrong, this is who I am,'" Lachey told us. "And he's very genuine and transparent and it works."

In addition to her ongoing work on NCIS: Hawai'i, Lachey co-hosted the third season of Love Is Blind with Nick. The first seven episodes are now available to stream, with the next batch coming out on Nov. 2. The finale will be released on Nov. 9.

The Lacheys started dating in 2006, shortly after Nick and Jessica Simpson divorced, and married in 2011. During a stop on Today, Lachey noted that they found themselves in a situation similar to the "pods" from Love Is Blind. "That's how we first started dating and got to know each other," she recalled. "We were on opposite coasts and we spent hours and hours and hours just talking on the phone. It was like our version of the pods."

"There's something that you can't convey in a text. Definitely tone. And there's something really beautiful about hearing their voice but also not necessarily seeing them. I encourage just talking to each other," Lachey told Today. "If that person calls and you don't want to answer their phone I think that's a sign."

