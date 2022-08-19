'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.

"She's one of the most incredible leaders I've ever come across in this industry, both on and off screen," Anderson gushed about Lachey. "She has a warmth and a kindness and she is, I do believe, solely responsible for bringing us all together the way that she has." Anderson could not speak highly enough of Lachey's role in keeping the "ohana" together. "I bow down to her," Anderson said with awe. "My goodness. She's a remarkable woman."

(Photo: Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images)

Jane is also one-half of the other romantic duo in NCIS: Hawai'i. Throughout the season, the show was filled with tension between Jane and Capt. Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj). While the future of their relationship was left unsettled in the Season 1 finale, Kate's relationship with NCIS Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is solid. Jane is also a single mom with two children. "Her journey is so vastly different from the one that Kate and Lucy are going on," Anderson said. "It's exciting to see. I feel like there really is a place for everyone on the show, which is really exciting."

Another key part of NCIS: Hawai'i is, of course, the location. The islands help the show stand out in comparison to the NCIS shows set in Virginia and Los Angeles. But as Anderson notes, the show isn't just about showing off the beautiful Hawaiian locations. It's also about paying respect to the culture and people who live there.

"It has this beautiful backdrop, but it's also the people here that we're showcasing and it really is... their home, so we have to pay tribute to [that]," Anderson said. "We're lucky to be working here. I think there needs to be a respect found in how we treat everyone on the island and what we can showcase... It's a culture that deserves to be represented and I hope that it continues."

Speaking of islands, Anderson recently filmed a new Christmas TV movie on Vancouver Island, where she grew up. She hopes to continue doing Christmas movies when she can, but Anderson said she has no problem spending nine months out of the year filming in Hawaii. "I'm very happy to be working on NCIS: Hawai'i and really excited about what we're bringing and what we're showing, and I'm having a great time," Anderson said. "So I'm in a happy place and I'm good with it."

The adventures in Hawaii resume when NCIS: Hawai'i comes back for Season 2 on Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The premiere serves as the second half of a crossover with NCIS. Meanwhile, you can catch up on NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 on Paramount+.