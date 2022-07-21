'NCIS: Hawai'i: Vanessa Lachey Reveals If Nick Lachey Will Ever Guest Star (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey does not see her acting alongside her husband Nick Lachey on the show anytime soon. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Lachey said Nick does not want to be on the show since he doesn't "know how to be anybody else" except himself. The Lacheys do appear in front of the camera as themselves though, hosting the Netflix reality shows Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On.

Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum are both dating shows, a genre the Lacheys find more attractive than a show like Survivor because they are "organic to who we are, and I've never had to survive on an island without the luxuries of life," Lachey said. Both shows give the Lacheys a chance to work together as themselves. "We just know our relationship," Lachey said. "And we found that people were questioning, 'How do you guys juggle kids? How do you guys juggle work? What is it that you think is be beneficial to your marriage?' So it's helped us in this avenue of the dating television world."

The reason why the Lacheys wouldn't want to host a survival show ties into why Nick doesn't want to be on NCIS: Hawai'i. Unlike Lachey, Nick is a singer first and has rarely acted. When Lachey asked him if he wanted to join her on the hit CBS drama, Nick had an understandable response. "I can't because I don't know how to be anybody else, but myself," he said.

"I really took that what he meant by that was he didn't want to act and play a character," Lachey explained. "He just is himself. And that's one of the most endearing qualities about him." That's what makes the dating shows great for the couple, because they show Nick as he is. "When these people ask him a question, he's like, 'This is what I do. Whether it's right or wrong, this is who I am,'" Lachey said. "And he's very genuine and transparent and it works."

Lachey stars in NCIS: Hawai'i as Jane Tennant, the first female lead character in the franchise. The show's second season will debut on Monday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the mothership NCIS. Lachey recently started filming the new season, which will feature "some sparks" that may or may not involve Enver Gjokaj's character, Captain Joe Milius. "You won't be disappointed. That I can promise," Lachey teased.

In addition to her work on NCIS and Netflix, Lachey also joined Dairy Queen to celebrate DQ Miracle Treat Day. On July 28, $1 from every Blizzard bought at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.