Prince Harry Slams Piers Morgan Following Legal Victory

Prince Harry landed a big legal victory this week, and following the win he issued a statement slamming British journalist Piers Morgan. Harry sued Mirror Group Newspapers — the parent company of the Daily Mirror — alleging that the news outlet engaged in illegal phone tapping against him and his family. Morgan previously served as the Editor of the Daily Mirror and was implicated in the allegations, though he has denied knowledge of the situation.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has been awarded a "substantial" settlement in the case, following a previous win back in December. According to the Independent UK, Mirror Group Newspapers will pay Harry damages, in addition to the costs of his claim. Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, said this included an interim payment towards the costs of $431,343 (£400,000).

In a statement, Sherborne asserted that Morgan "knew perfectly well" that Royal Family members' phones were being hacked. He then added, "In light of this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it. That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held."

Sherborne continued, "His contempt for the court's ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment."

In response, Morgan hit back with a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I totally agree with Prince Harry that ruthless intrusion into the private lives of the Royal Family for financial gain is utterly reprehensible... and I hope he stops doing it."