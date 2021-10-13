Tom Cruise Spotted With Son Connor in Rare Outing at Giants Game

Tom Cruise and his son Connor took a rare outing together on Saturday night to see the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco, California. They were some of the biggest stars among the crowd in Oracle Park for Game 2 of the National League Division series. In photos published by Entertainment Weekly, Cruise and Connor were all smiles in the stands.

Cruise and his only son Connor do not get out together much, so fans were especially glad to see them on Saturday night. They seemed to be chatting with each other and other audience members about the game in candid shots, and they smiled for the camera when it panned over to them on the jumbotron. The stadium staff reportedly played “Danger Zone” at that moment to reference Cruise’s movie Top Gun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021

Cruise posed for a picture with Danny Glover, who was also in attendance that night. Sports reporter Amy Gutierrez tweeted that Cruise declined to say which team he was rooting for, adding: “I’m a fan of baseball.” Cruise has a home in Los Angeles, though he does not spend all of his time there, while Connor resides mainly in Florida.

Cruise adopted Connor with his second wife, Nicole Kidman. He was born in 1995, and was generally spared from the spotlight during his early life. Early reports even indicated that Connor and his older sister Isabella were “cloistered” on purpose in their early years, and that Connor “didn’t set foot outside his father’s mansion until he was 10.”

Since then, Connor has opened up to the public much more. He dabbled in acting and has become a successful DJ, but judging by his social media pages, his main passion is deep sea fishing. Connor posts his impressive catches on Instagram, along with some of his culinary creations.

Connor resides primarily in Clearwater, Florida — the main hub of the Church of Scientology. He was raised in the church from the time of his adoption, and reportedly remains a lifelong member. A source close to him told PEOPLE in 2019 that Connor “lives in his home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.”

Fans were glad to see him step outside of that bubble this weekend, and some are hoping to see more of him. As for Cruise, he is due back in theaters in May to star in Top Gun: Maverick.