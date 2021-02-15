Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Invites Outrage With Dead Fish Photo

✖

A recent deep sea fishing trip for Connor Cruise, the 26-year-old son of Tom Crusie and Nicole Kidman, has turned into a major online controversy. In late January, Cruise embarked on a fishing excursion during a Los Suenos Resort & Marina getaway that erupted into scandal after he took to Instagram to show off his massive catch.

In the post, the 26-year-old could be seen amid a blue backdrop of serene ocean waves and the beautiful sky as he held up his massive prize: a giant yellowfin tuna. The fish was so large that Cruise appeared to be having trouble holding it up. The scene around him, meanwhile, was marred with blood from the catch. He shared the post with his 31,000 followers alongside a caption that read, "Yellowfin were chewing today."

While many took to the comments section to congratulate him on his successful catch, many others took issue with the post and Cruise’s excursion of choice. Soon, the comments filled with backlash, with one person condemning the action when asking, "You killed a living creature and you are proud of it?" Many others felt similarly, some dubbing Cruise as "awful" and the post as "sad" while several others simply responded with thumbs down emojis. One person took to the comments to write, "you have all the money in the world and you're out there torturing and slaughtering fish. Good job," with another adding, "Uggh! Entitled life once again. Why did you hunt and kill. Surely not for your livelihood." Somebody else wrote, "Freaking disgusting. Leave them in the ocean where they belong," another person asking, "Now you are proud that you killed an innocent living being, aren't you?"

For his part, Cruise did not reply to any of the comments on the post, which marked just the latest example of his love of fishing. He sparked similar outrage back in July 2019 when he shared yet another photo of his catch. That post racked up comments including, "poor fish" and "let the fishes alive please."

Cruise's Jan. 30 post marked his first since October 2020. Although the son of famous parents – who adopted Cruise and his older biological sister, Bella Cruise, 28, when the Hollywood superstars were still married – the 26-year-old has all but remained out of the spotlight, even on social media, where he only infrequently shares updates. Prior to his fishing post, his latest post had been a tribute to lake NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died alongside eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a January 2020 helicopter crash.