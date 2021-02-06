More Photos of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Surface After Rare Instagram Post

✖

Connor Cruise, the 26-year-old son of Tom Crusie and Nicole Kidman, resurfaced on Instagram on Jan. 29 with his first post since October. Cruise appeared in other photos with his friends who joined him on the birthday trip, which looked successful for the avid fishermen. They both tagged Los Suenos Resort and Marina in Playa Herradura, Costa Rica.

"Yellowfin were chewing today," Cruise wrote in the caption for his photo. "Costa Rica was epic... happy birthday to my brother [Cruise] and thanks to rest of the squad for a great few days," his friend, Jeremy Spund, wrote on Instagram this week. "What an epic weekend 3 for 3 on swords 200 lb a pup with a release and this donkey 330lb pumpkin Couldn’t be more stoked. She fought like hell but still took the corn the long way in the end like a good girl," another of Cruise's friends wrote after the trip. Cruise appears to be an avid fisherman, as many of his other Instagram posts show him on boats with friends and his catches. His photo from Costa Rica was the first time he posted on Instagram since Oct. 11, when he reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Finals Championship.

Kidman and Tom adopted Cruise and his older biological sister, Bella Cruise, 28, when the Hollywood superstars were still married. After Kidman and Tom divorced, the siblings chose to stay Scientologists. Their parents rarely discuss them publicly, but Kidman said in 2018 she loves her children no matter what. Kidman is now married to country star Keith Urban, with whom she shares two daughters. Tom also shares daughter Suri with ex Katie Holmes, but Suri lives with her mother.

"I have to protect all those relationships," Kidman told Australia's Who magazine in 2018. "I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is." She later noted that Crusie and Bella are both adults who have made their own decisions. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them," the Big Little Lies star said at the time. "And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe -- that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

Cruise lives in Clearwater, Florida, near the Scientology headquarters. "Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater," a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.” As for Bella, she is a fashion designer living in London with husband Max Parker.