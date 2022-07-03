'Today' Show: Al Roker Reveals Joyous Family Milestone

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker and ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts celebrated their son Nick Rocker's high school graduation last month. Nick, 19, graduated from Aaron School, a private K-12 special education school in New York City. Roker, 67, has shared many of Nick's achievements with his fans, including the moment in December when Nick got two college acceptance letters.

"And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the @aaronschool We are sooo proud of this young man," Roker wrote on Instagram on June 21, alongside photos of Nick as a baby and another of Nick picking up his degree.

Roberts, 61, shared more pictures from Nick's graduation ceremony and party. "What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude! Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed!" she wrote.

Roker gushed about his son during the June 22 Today episode, noting how incredibly proud he and Roberts are of their son. "It was a terrific moment and he's put in so much hard work and I'm just so very proud of this young man," Roker said. "Of course, Deborah, his mom, did the lion's share of the work."

Nick is on the autism spectrum and Roker has been open about the challenges Nick has faced. In a 2016 essay for Guideposts, Roker said the labels "can be frustrating," but "they don't begin to describe who Nick really is." Roker said Nick blossomed when he signed up for taekwondo and Nick later became the principal cross bearer for the St. James Episcopal Church's worship team. In May, Roker shared a video of Nick's sermon at the family's church.

"Today, I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school. I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all A's on my report card," Nick said in his sermon, notes PEOPLE. "It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven't all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James."

During the early days of the pandemic lockdown, nick joined Roker for his IGTV show What We're Cooking. In an AARP essay, Roker wrote the "nicest part" of the experience was spending more time with his son and watching him grow. "He's got a great sense of humor – he gets that from his mother – but he also takes it seriously," Roker wrote. "He's focused, he's curious, and he knows exactly when to give his dad a little zing on camera."

Nick is the youngest of Roker's three children. He also shares daughter Leila, 23, with Roberts, whom he married in 1995. Roker and ex-wife Alice Bell are parents to daughter Courtney, 35.