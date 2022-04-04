‘Today’ Host Al Roker Reveals ‘One of the Best Parts’ of His Morning

Al Roker has been in the business of providing national weather coverage from Today‘s Studio 1A for more than two decades now, but there is still one portion of his day that he doesn’t get tired of. After another morning of reporting for his meteorologist duties, Roker in a March 25-dated Instagram post, shared that “one of the best parts” of his morning is greeting Today fans in Rockefeller Plaza.

Roker opened up about the special moment when sharing a gallery of images capturing various moments of him walking from Studio 1A and outside onto Rockefeller Plaza, with other images showing him greeting and interacting with Today viewers. Roker captioned the snapshots, “one of the best parts of my morning on [Today] is heading out on our plaza to greet our audience.” The post generated plenty of comments, with one Today viewer writing that they “love this part of the show.” Several others reminisced on their own time meeting Roker during his daily plaza outings, with one person commenting, “loved my visit to the plaza on my 50th bday trip! So much fun!” as somebody else added, “Thank you so much for signing my TODAY SHOW ornament!!!”

Roker has been a Today show staple for many years now, though he has been a part of the NBC family for much longer. In 2018, Roker celebrated 40 years working at NBC. The famed meteorologist first began working for the network at NBC Cleveland affiliate WKYC in 1978, with Roker reminiscing on the milestone anniversary, “from the moment I stepped foot in WKYC in Cleveland to getting a job at WNBC, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven because my parents could actually turn on the TV and see me, to being here with all of you, it’s been an amazing ride.” Roker first joined Today 1996, when legendary meteorologist Willard Scott announced his semi-retirement.

In recent months, Roker has moved to expand his career even further. In October 2021, the meteorologist announced he was set to launch a new podcast, appropriately called Cooking Up a Storm. The new podcast, which launched in November, sees Roker and celebrity guests sharing their favorite holiday recipes and secrets with listeners.

Roker kicked off 2022 by announcing yet another new project, revealing in January that his production company, Al Roker Entertainment, optioned The Personal Librarian for what could become a limited series or film. Both Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts will work as executive producers on the project. Further details have not been made available at this time.