Gender of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Second Child Reportedly Revealed

On Saturday, news broke that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly welcomed their second child together. Timberlake and Biel, who are already parents to five-year-old son Silas, never publicly announced that they were expecting another baby. Now, more information has been revealed about their reported baby news, including the gender of their little one.

According to the Daily Mail, the former 7th Heaven star gave birth to the couple's second child earlier this week. The pair have reportedly welcomed their second son into the world. Although, there haven't been any other details released about their new bundle of joy just yet. The publication did note that Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, spent time with the couple and her newest grandchild this past week. Timberlake and Biel's representatives were contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, but they did not hear back. The couple has also not yet acknowledged the reports publicly.

Neither Biel nor Timberlake have been seen publicly since March 25, which is around the time when the coronavirus pandemic began. The two have reportedly been quarantining in Montana. While they have not been seen in public, they have taken to social media to share photos of themselves on occasion. On April 25, Biel shared new photos of herself and her husband, but they were selfies. In various other photos that they posted, they were either throwback snaps or ones in which Biel's body was not clearly visible.

This reported baby news comes several months after the couple was involved in a bit of a scandal. Back in November, Timberlake was spotted getting close to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright while they were shooting a film in New Orleans. Representatives for both Timberlake and Wainwright denied that there was anything romantic going on between the two of them. The "Cry Me a River" singer later issued a public apology on social media to Biel and his family for the matter, explaining that he was drinking on the night that photos of him and Wainwright were taken.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," the singer wrote, in part. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."