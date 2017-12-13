Tia Mowry Shows off Her Baby Bump

Tia Mowry is showing off her growing baby bump. The Sister Sister alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Cory Hardrict, cradled her second-trimester bump while wearing a form-fitting red dress on Tuesday.

😘 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Her Instagram followers immediately flooded the comment section with gleeful responses to the photo.

“Wow. Stunning. Girl you in heels and pregnant. You Go Girl. Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You are slaying pregnancy!” said another.

Mowry and Hardrict are already parents to their 6-year-old son, Cree.

The 39-year-old mom announced her second baby on the way in November with a sweet photo of Hardrict and Cree kissing her bump.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Since then, Mowry has been modeling her bump in all sorts of maternity fashion photo shoots.

With her first pregnancy, Mowry admits she was able to conceive must faster than she originally thought after she was diagnosed with endometriosis. In fact, she wasn’t sure she would be able to have children at all. Upon her diagnosis, she overhauled her diet by eliminating dairy and making meals from scratch.

About six months later, the actress said her eczema and migraines disappeared and she began losing weight naturally. She also credits the lifestyle change for helping her conceive her first child.

“The cherry on top of this dairy-free sundae is that I got pregnant. Quickly,” she wrote in her cookbook, Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You.

“Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just 12 months, Cory came to visit me in Atlanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!” she added.

Mowry has been vocal about wanting to expand her family again, and now she’ll welcome baby number two in the coming months.

Mowry and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry have confirmed the upcoming Sister, Sister reboot. While Tia said in June that it was tough getting the project off the ground, Tamera told PopCulture.com that the revival is “so close” to happening.

“We are so close to making it happen,” Tamera said. “There are three steps, and we are now at two-and-a-half. So that tells you how close we are to making it happen.”

Tamera even went on to say that the show is so close to production that it already has a premise. “We have a premise and I cannot wait for [audiences] to find out. It is going to be awesome,” she said.

The two sisters haven’t acted together since 2009, and are chomping at the bit to do it again.

“I can’t wait to get to work with her again,” Tamera said. “When we work together, it’s magical. We don’t even have to try. It just naturally happens and we have natural chemistry. She’s my twin!”

Photo credit: Instagram / @tiamowry