'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Shares Throwback Photo From a Week Before Giving Birth

As 2020 comes to a close, Meghan McCain is looking back on all of the good the year brought her. On Sunday, The View co-host took to Instagram to share the first photos of pregnancy belly after having previously decided to keep details of her pregnancy private. McCain welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech on Sept. 28.

In the post, McCain shared three photos of her baby bump just a week from giving birth. The bedroom mirror selfies, which showed the new mom in two different outfits, was shared alongside a caption reading, "11 days left in 2020... the year wasn't all bad." McCain went on to reveal that the photos were "from almost a full 9 months and a week before Liberty arrived."

The post marked the first time The View co-host shared photos of her baby bump, despite having welcomed daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech nearly three months ago. The Arizona native, who revealed in July of 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage, announced in March of this year that she was expecting her first child. Sharing the news on Instagram, McCain said that she and Domenech "have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant" and that "both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all." At the time, McCain also announced that she would no longer be making in-studio appearances on The View as her doctors "advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with."

Just months after announcing the exciting news, McCain revealed she would be keeping details of her pregnancy private. In a post, she said she received questions and requests that she "how pics & details of my pregnancy," though given the experience she had on social media following her father John McCain's battle with cancer, she decided to "leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."

McCain welcomed little Liberty just a few months later on Sept. 28, later opening up about motherhood in a post in which she wrote that "motherhood is euphoria." The View co-host, who recently announced she will be returning to the talk show on Jan. 4, did not share the first photo of her daughter until Oct. 14.