'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Reveals First Photo of New Baby

✖

The View co-host Meghan McCain is giving her followers their first look at baby Liberty. On Wednesday evening, McCain posted a photo of herself and her newborn daughter on Instagram. As she noted in the caption, the post is nothing short of blissful.

On Sept. 28, PEOPLE reported that McCain gave birth to her first child with husband Ben Domenech. A representative for the TV personality said that she and her daughter, whose full name is Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, "are happy and healthy." While McCain has opened up on social media about becoming a mother, she has yet to share a photo of her daughter until now. On Instagram, McCain posted a photo of herself snuggled up with baby Liberty, which she captioned with, "Bliss." She also included a heart emoji and an emoji of the Statue of Liberty, an obvious nod to her little one's name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

McCain's latest post comes several days after she posted a lengthy message about motherhood on Instagram. In her message, which came alongside a photo of a necklace with the word "Mama" on it, The View co-host wrote that motherhood is akin to "euphoria." She continued, "All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter. Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

McCain went on to thank her husband for giving her this gift and for "taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying journey together." She continued to write that she feels "so blessed, present, and grateful" for their little family. In her caption, McCain also acknowledged her father, the late Sen. John McCain. "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing...." she wrote. "Thank you to all who have respected my protectiveness, boundaries and privacy during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood. I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It's all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable."