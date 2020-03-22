Meghan McCain Pregnant, Will Film ‘The View’ Remotely as Coronavirus Precaution

The View co-host Meghan McCain and her husband, The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech, are expecting a baby. McCain broke the news on her Instagram page Sunday. She said she will start self-isolating immediately and begin appearing on The View via satellite during the coronavirus outbreak.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on that advice, McCain will start self-quarantining immediately “as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus. She went on to thank executives at ABC for letting her continue to appear on the show via satellite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

“I also want to acknowledge the heroes – the doctors, nurses,grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, fireman and military – who are on the front lines of this fight,” McCain wrote. “Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”

“She and her family are very excited by the news,” a source close to McCain told PEOPLE. “But right now, she’s finding strength at her role at The View. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”

Several celebrities celebrated McCain’s news, including The View co-host Sunny Hostin. “Congratulations!!!” Hostin wrote.

McCain has been a vocal advocate for social distancing and has taken the coronavirus outbreak very seriously on The View. On Friday’s show, she criticized Fox News for not taking the outbreak seriously until recently. She also called out fellow Arizonans for going to parks even as officials have told people to stay home.

Whoopi Goldberg also started hosting The View from home last week. Although she is feeling well, she felt staying home was the best move for her. Joy Behar also announced she would be leaving the show temporarily during the outbreak.

McCain and Domenech married in 2017. McCain revealed last year she suffered a miscarriage. She is a former Fox News contributor and the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Photo credit: Bravo