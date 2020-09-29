Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Domenech and Fans Are Split Over Her Name

Meghan McCain is officially a mom, and fans can’t help but comment on the moniker she and husband Ben Domenech gave their bundle of joy. The View co-host channeled her family's love of democracy and history of politics when choosing her daughter’s name – Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

The couple, who married in November of 2017, welcomed their first child together Monday night, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. Liberty's birth was also confirmed by The View's official Twitter account, which celebrated the newest addition to their family in a tweet. According to McCain's representative, both she and little Liberty "are happy and healthy."

We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! https://t.co/YO3ad1jpvb — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

Liberty's birth comes after McCain announced in March that she was expecting her first child. Although she said in her announcement that she and her husband were "excited to share the news with you all," fans shouldn't expect to see any baby pictures anytime soon. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, The View co-host revealed that she and Domenech had "made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible," adding that "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

While fans swoon over birth announcement, Liberty's name has caused more than just a few eyebrows to raise. Some seem a bit hesitant on the unique moniker, though other see it as a fitting tribute for a family that has long had its toes in politics, with McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, even having run for president as the Republican nominee in 2008. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.