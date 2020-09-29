Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Domenech and Fans Are Split Over Her Name
Meghan McCain is officially a mom, and fans can’t help but comment on the moniker she and husband Ben Domenech gave their bundle of joy. The View co-host channeled her family's love of democracy and history of politics when choosing her daughter’s name – Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.
The couple, who married in November of 2017, welcomed their first child together Monday night, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. Liberty's birth was also confirmed by The View's official Twitter account, which celebrated the newest addition to their family in a tweet. According to McCain's representative, both she and little Liberty "are happy and healthy."
We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! https://t.co/YO3ad1jpvb— The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020
Liberty's birth comes after McCain announced in March that she was expecting her first child. Although she said in her announcement that she and her husband were "excited to share the news with you all," fans shouldn't expect to see any baby pictures anytime soon. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, The View co-host revealed that she and Domenech had "made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible," adding that "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."
While fans swoon over birth announcement, Liberty's name has caused more than just a few eyebrows to raise. Some seem a bit hesitant on the unique moniker, though other see it as a fitting tribute for a family that has long had its toes in politics, with McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, even having run for president as the Republican nominee in 2008. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Meghan McCain and Ben Dominich having a child and naming her Liberty is a near-perfect metaphor.— David Solimini (@CommsDirector) September 29, 2020
prevnext
meghan mccain named her daughter liberty i just know all the school kids gonna call her lib or liberal pic.twitter.com/puqsKtYtKi— Dylan (@dylandesu_) September 29, 2020
Best to you all. Lovely name!— lilflower (@lilflower_gm) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Congrats Meghan I like the name Liberty.— Ben Bruex (@Buffy619) September 29, 2020
Meghan McCain named her daughter “Liberty” and this is all I can think about pic.twitter.com/o7daQ1baXT— Two Ghouls, One Supp™ (@valhallabckgirl) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Congratulations @MeghanMcCain on the birth of Liberty!! What a perfect name and she came at the perfect time! Sending love and health! ❤️🗽— Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) September 29, 2020
Meghan McCain named her child Liberty Sage. The Liberty part was absolutely predictable because she had to give that kid a pretentious name.— Kath M. 🌊☘️🎵 (@KeyOfAflatMinor) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Oh I Love the name "Liberty"!! 👶❤️CONGRATULATIONS @MeghanMcCain! 👏👏🍼— Allison Anderson (@tenderchocolate) September 29, 2020
That poor child is going to be haunted by that wretched Liberty Mutual jingle.— Michael Burbach (@tarantula_arms) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Love the name - you KNOW she’s going to live up to it!! Enjoy every second of your new bundle @MeghanMcCain and @bdomenech!! #liberty 💗— marlawhite/WHPR (@marlawhite) September 29, 2020
Meghan Mccain named her baby— Danielle 🏳️🌈 (@DanielleForPA) September 29, 2020
Liberty Sage. I'm deceased. 😂💀
prevnext
I thought she was naming her John.— Nietzsche Is Dead (@BlueDragonfly76) September 29, 2020
Congratulations Meghan!— 🏳️🌈Obamacrat™ (@ifuaskmee) September 29, 2020
Damn girl, that was quick!
I LOVE the name Liberty.
Good Luck & God Bless.
prev
Congratulations! Best wishes to Meghan and family - love the name Liberty.— 🇨🇦Liberty-bk (Bonnie) (@libertybk) September 29, 2020