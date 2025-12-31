The CW Star Welcomes Baby Girl

Gina Rodriguez is ending 2025 with an adorable new member of her family!

The Jane the Virgin actress, 41, announced on Tuesday that she had welcomed her second child, a daughter named Lucille Edith, with husband Joe LoCicero, sharing photos from her early days with the newborn on Instagram.

“2025 gave me Her. Lucille Edith LoCicero,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “I love you forever baby girl”

Rodriguez and her former The CW co-star, 39, are also parents to son Charlie Ray, whom they welcomed in 2023 after tying the knot in 2019.

Rodriguez announced she was pregnant with her second child back in July, showcasing her baby bump on the red carpet for Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The following day, she posted a photo cradling her belly on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Baby girl coming thru!!! We are so excited for you lil mama.”

“I’m terrified of birth. It’s so painful,” the actress told PEOPLE at the time. “But I’m so excited for our baby girl to come into this world. And so it’s like, I’ll do what I gotta do to get her here.”

Praising LoCicero as “literally a 10,” the Will Trent actress praised her husband for being there every step of the way for his pregnant wife and young son. “Being pregnant with a toddler is probably more debilitating than I ever thought it was, and he just scoops in everything, as you would hope a partner would, but he does it all the time, before I even think about it — before I ask,” she said. “He should have my back, and he loves me so deeply, and oh god, it makes it really, really wonderful to bring children into this world when you have someone fantastic like that.”

In June, Rodriguez celebrated Father’s Day with a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram, writing at the time, “Charlie knows love because of you. He knows strength and softness. He knows how to protect himself and others just as you do. He knows how to explore and expand everyday because he gets to watch you do it.”

She continued, “You are a tremendous father but it’s because you live it. You are constantly growing and changing and learning. I really picked a one of a kind partner, best friend, lover and father of my children. @joe_locicero I love you, Happy Father’s Day.”