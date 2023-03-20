Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Gina Rodriguez is officially reporting for mommy duty! A representative for the Jane the Virgin star confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodriguez has given birth to her and husband Joe LoCicero's first baby, a baby boy. Further details about the little one, including his name and birthdate, were not shared. Neither Rodriguez nor LoCicero have publicly shared the news on their respective social media accounts. Rodriguez's rep confirmed the birth on Sunday, just a day after Page Six obtained photos of the actress walking around Los Angeles with her newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier.

Rodriguez announced her pregnancy on July 30, 2022, her 38th birthday. At the time, Rodriguez shared a video montage set to the song "You Are The Reason" by Calum Scott with a voiceover that said, "anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you." The clip showed the couple, who married in 2019, sharing a kiss. The clip ended with Rodriguez holding up her positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, "this birthday hits different."

In the months since announcing her pregnancy, Rodriguez hasn't shied away from being open about her pregnancy journey. Over the past several months, the actress has shared several photos documenting her growing baby bump. In December, the actress shared photos from her maternity photoshoot, including a sweet photo of LoCicero kissing her belly. Her most recent update came on Jan. 25, when she shared a gallery of images and videos at "40 plus weeks pregnant." Rodriguez also opened up about her birth plans, detailing her birth playlist in an interview with The New York Times in January.

"I have a playlist of songs to listen to when I give birth. Several Mumford & Sons songs are on the playlist, including 'Little Lion Man,' 'Awake My Soul,' and 'I Will Wait,'" she said. "They sing like they're connected to the center of the universe. It makes me feel a sense of closeness to my ancestors, even though it's not the kind of music my ancestors listened to."

Rodriguez and LoCicero first met in 2016 when he played a stripper on Jane the Virgin. They began dating not long after and became engaged in 2018, the pair going on to tie the knot in May 2019. When marking their three-year anniversary in 2022, Rodriguez captioned an Instagram post, "3 years of marriage to my best friend. You are home."