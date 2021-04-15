'The Challenge' Star Ashley Cain's Daughter Rushed to ER Hours After Returning Home From Hospital

✖

Ashley Cain's 8-month-old daughter Azaylia was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night amid the infant's battle with leukemia, with which she was diagnosed six months ago. Sharing a photo of the little girl being rushed away in an ambulance to his Instagram Story, The Challenge alum wrote, "Come on baby." In another video of her being wheeled out into the hospital, he wrote, "I love you, princess."

Cain's girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, shared on her Instagram Story that Azaylia's heart rate had skyrocketed to more than 200 beats per minute, which is why she had to be rushed to the ER. "Currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections," she shared on her social media. "I love & adore you sweet girl."

Earlier that day, Cain revealed that he and Azaylia's mother had gotten to return home from the hospital after the little girl underwent an emergency platelet transfusion to try and stop her bleeding from her eyes and nose. Going outside together, Cain shared that it was the first time in his daughter's life he'd been able to take her outside in the sun due to her ongoing chemotherapy.

"Today was the first time in the 8 months of Fatherhood that I’ve had the chance to walk down the street with my baby in my arms. No hospital, no isolation, no pram with a protective cover... Just me, and my baby, doing what a daddy and daughter should be able to do," he captioned the sweet photos of their moment together. "When I say this to you all I really mean it... Appreciate what you have, cherish every single moment and always be the best you that you can be for the ones you love." He added that despite everything happening, "I truly feel blessed that I get to spend these days with the best thing that ever happened to me. They will stay with me in my heart forever!"

Last week, Vorajee and Cain announced that doctors had discovered cancerous tumors throughout Azaylia's body and said she had just "days to live." Cain wrote on Instagram Friday, "9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live but thought she may pass that evening. Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumors in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort."

Cain added that while his daughter's strength and the fight has "earned the love and respect of many," he hoped and prayed he had earned hers. "Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better," he concluded. "She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn't believe possible!"