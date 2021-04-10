'The Challenge': Ashley Cain Shares Heartbreaking Update on 8-Month-Old Daughter

✖

The Challenge star Ashley Cain shared a new heartbreaking update on his infant daughter' Azaylia Diamond's fight with leukemia, which recently returned. Cain posted a 10-minute video on Instagram, revealing that Azaylia's consultants in Singapore could not cure her. He was told that chemotherapy has not worked for his 8-month-old and a "spinal tap" would be too dangerous for her.

"Last week, we had the bone marrow test and the lumbar puncture and blood taken to send to Singapore in the hope that they could create a CAR-T therapy to save Azaylia's life," Cain, who shares Azaylia with Safiyya Vorajee, said on Thursday, reports E! News. "Then, we had to have a CT scan on her head and the results came back the next day, saying that Azaylia's got two very big tumors on her brain." After chemotherapy did not work and a "spinal tap" was considered too dangerous, Azaylia's parents were left with no options. "They think she's only got one, two days to live," Cain said. "It could even be that night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

Cain and Vorajee decided to take Azaylia home and make her "as comfortable as possible" in her last days. "We're gonna be strong, and we're gonna go out with honor," he said. Cain appeared on The Challenge Season 33, as well as The Challenge: War of the Worlds and the U.K. version of The Challenge's Ex on the Beach.

On Friday, Cain posted photos of Azaliya taking a bath at the hospital, her last before they take her home. He noted that it has been nine days since her doctors said she only had one to two days to live. "Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumors in her brain and organs, and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort," Cain wrote.

"This is a testament of this little girl's strength and the fight she has possessed all of the ways through," Cains continued. "She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she’s earned the love and respect of many on the way. The truth is though, I hope and pray that I have earned hers! Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

Later, Cain noted that he does not know what he will do without Azaylia. "But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me and the only me that you deserve," he wrote. "You are in my arms, my thoughts, my prayers, and my heart every day my princess. YOU’RE MY HERO! DADDY LOVES YOU!"

Azalyia was born in August and has been battling a rare form of leukemia since she was two months old. Cain and Vorajee took Azaliya to Singapore for treatment after she suffered a relapse. Sadly, consultants told Vorajee and Cain that tumors were found elsewhere in Azaylia's body. Vorajee revealed on Instagram that doctors in Singapore could not find a CART treatment to cure her. The couple launched a GoFundMe page in March, raising over £1,552,470.