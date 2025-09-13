‘The Bachelor’ Alum Pregnant With Baby No. 3

A Bachelor alum will soon be a mom to three.

PEOPLE reports that Calia Quinn Burrello, 33, is expecting her third child with husband Nick Burrello.

“We are over the moon to share that our family is growing,” she told the outlet. “We are having another baby! Baby number three is on the way this December! Soon, we’ll have 3 under 3, and we are so happy. Thank you for your love and support during this special time. We’re soaking in every precious moment together as a family before this exciting next chapter begins.”

Quinn Burrello appeared on Season 20 of The Bachelor, hoping to steal Ben Higgins’ heart. She came close as she ended the season in third place. She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. While she didn’t have any luck in Bachelor Nation, Quinn Burrello eventually met and fell in love with her now-husband, Nick. The two went Instagram official in 2017 and got engaged in January 2020, tying the knot in May 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Teddi, in March 2023, and son, Christian, in August 2024.

In July when it was announced that she was pregnant, Quinn Burrello shared a sweet video to her Instagram of her, her husband, and their kids having a picnic and showing the kids the sonogram pictures. Since making the announcement, Quinn Burrello has been showing off her growing bump on social media. In late July, while on vacation with her family in Portugal, she announced that she was expecting a baby boy.

Calia Quinn Burrello is not the only one in Bachelor Nation expecting. Fan-favorite Bachelorette couple Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers announced in August that their “rainbow baby” will be arriving in January. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL player husband Jake Funk announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

Quinn Burrello may not have found love on The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, but some things are definitely meant to be, and it turned out to be for the better. It’s unknown when exactly Baby Burrello is set to arrive in the world, but he is going to make a very good Christmas present. As someone born the day before a holiday, there’s no better gift than the gift of life.