‘Bachelor’ Winner and Country Singer Husband Admit Latest Pregnancy Wasn’t Planned

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane hadn’t decided on whether to have another child yet, but the decision was made for them.

The Bachelor season 20 contestant and “Big, Big Plans” singer are having their third child, Bushnell told PEOPLE Magazine.

“Needless to say, cycle tracking isn’t the most effective thing,” she told PEOPLE while laughing. “But clearly, I’m just gonna go with the belief that it was meant to be, and this little human being is meant to be on this earth. I’m kind of glad that we didn’t have to make the decision. It was just decided for us.”

The couple already has two boys: Dutton, 3, and Baker, 2. They announced the pregnancy through a joint Instagram post. “Party of 5 coming this November!” the post reads.

Lauren joked that “maybe some softening of the testosterone that’s swirling around our toddlers right now would be nice,” but she’d be happy to have another boy, too. “I know how to be a boy mom like the back of my hand at this point…and I feel confident in that role. And I love being a boy mom. But truly, a healthy baby has always been the number one wish.”

Chris said the news was “very exciting,” but joked, “I’m exhausted just thinking about having a newborn. I’m too old for this!”