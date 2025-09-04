‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Announces Pregnancy

The Bachelorette‘s Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are going to be parents!

The Bachelor Nation couple, who tied the knot in 2022 after getting engaged on Fletcher’s season of the ABC dating show in 2016, announced on Aug. 28 that they were expecting their first child together.

“We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby,” the couple wrote on Instagram alongside a video of their beachside bump reveal. “Baby Rodgers coming January 2026”

Rodgers went on to praise his wife in the comment section. “Love you so much @joelle_fletcher,” he wrote. “you have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey. Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration. Can’t wait to see you as a Mom. falling more in love with you every single day!”

Fletcher and Rodgers’ big baby news was met with well-wishes from countless members of Bachelor Nation, including former Bachelor Ben Higgins. “Wow, just so special and so happy for you two and this baby,” he commented. “They will be born into a great family! Congratulations!” Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin added, “Another Bette baby! So happy for you and your growing fam, it’s the best kind of love.”

Fellow Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman, Trista Sutter, and Ali Manno also left sweet comments, with Dorfman declaring, “Y’all are going to absolutely rock this. Sutter wrote, “I had a feeling!!!” adding, “Could not be more happy for you two!!! Xoxo.” Manno chimed in, “Oh my gosh, so so so exciting! Congratulations to the both of you!”

Fletcher has given her followers glimpses into her fertility journey throughout the years, sharing on her Instagram Story in April that she was “trying acupuncture to help with fertility.”

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers visit “Extra” filmed live at the Levi’s Store Times Square on October 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“I haven’t talked about our TTC [trying-to-conceive] journey at all but I know so many of us are in the same boat,” she added. “Thinking and sending positive vibes your way if you are on this same journey.”

Then, in July, she told Us Weekly, “Fertility is such a sensitive topic to anybody going through it. Jordan and I have been on our own fertility journey — and man, it’s been a journey.”



“But I do keep positive about the situation and I know that when it’s meant to be, it will be,” she continued. “When the time comes and we have a little Baby Rodgers, it’ll be a very, very exciting moment.”









