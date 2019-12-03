‘Teen Mom OG’s Taylor Selfridge Reveals She Lost a Baby Due to ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’

Teen Mom OG alum Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton are currently expecting their first child together, and Selfridge revealed last week that the couple was originally expecting twins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory Wharton (@corywharton_ig) on Oct 16, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

“I’m doing just fine. I’m happy, healthy, our baby is healthy,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “A few days after the announcement, we found out we were supposed to actually have twins, I ended up losing one of them. But on the positive side, my baby is healthy! And I’m 19 weeks now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star told Us Weekly that she doesn’t like that people are referring to the loss as a miscarriage.

“It’s called vanishing twin syndrome or disappearing twin syndrome,” she explained. “We went in for a check-up on our baby and they had found a separate empty sac so we didn’t know that we had twins before that.”

Selfridge added that she was very upset when she found out and battled feelings of guilt.

“I was so stressed out during the first trimester that I was afraid it was my fault that happened and that’s what I struggle with now,” she said. “Our baby is very healthy, we have no genetic issues to worry about after testing and we’re very happy about that.”

This will be the first child for Selfridge and the second for Wharton, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ryder with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, though he did not know he was Ryder’s father until she was 6 months old.

Selfridge and Wharton, who met on Season 1 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2014, originally announced their pregnancy in October.

“Yes, this is true! I’m 12 weeks and two days as of today,” Selfridge said. “Cory and I are very happy and excited to share this journey together. Cory’s hoping for a girl and I’m just blessed to be having my first child, whether it’s a boy or girl.”

Wharton added that he “can’t wait to share the journey with everybody.”

“I would just like to say we are excited,” he said. “It’s my first time going through this whole pregnancy process. Both of our families are very excited. Ryder is excited to become a big sister.”

Selfridge and Wharton briefly dated after filming wrapped on Ex on the Beach and confirmed in early 2019 that they were back together.

Photo Credit: MTV