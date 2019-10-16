‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Pregnant With First Child Together

There’s another Teen Mom OG baby on the way! Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge announced Wednesday to Us Weekly that they were expecting their first child together, a little sibling for Wharton’s 2-year-old daughter Ryder with Teen Mom‘s Cheyenne Floyd. For the Are You the One? alum, finding out he was going to be a father again at this stage was thrilling, being that he didn’t know he was Ryder’s dad until six months after her birth.

“Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” he told Us Weekly, adding he loves being involved in the early stages. “It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

The Real World star and Challenge alum met during the 2014 season of Ex on the Beach, splitting briefly during their two-year relationship. While the two have yet to have learned the sex of their firstborn, Wharton said he would love another little girl

“I just originally thought it was a boy, but now I don’t know,” Selfridge added.”Everybody’s saying girl, so now I just feel like it’s a girl!”

Floyd, for her part, has been incredibly supportive of the father of her child and Selfridge, despite issues she initially had with the couple when it came to being around Ryder.

“I went over to Cheyenne’s house and I was dropping Ryder off and I just said, ‘Hey, so Ryder’s going to be a sister!’ There’s no easy way to tell somebody that,” Wharton said of breaking the news to his co-parenting partner. Selfridge added she feared Floyd would “freak out,” but Wharton said he’s gotten nothing but love from her family

“I just had to drop the bomb,” he continued. “So I told her, and her sister was there. They were just asking me all the questions, like, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘How’s Taylor doing?’ ‘Does she need a doctor?’ They really were supportive from day one.”

Photo credit: MTV