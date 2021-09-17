‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Sick of Fans Suggesting This About Her Love Life

For all those who want Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry to get back with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lowry says it’s out the question. During a recent Q&A the mother of four held on her Instagram Stories, Lowry 29, let fans know that there’s no chance in hell that she and Marroquin would reunite. The two, who share a 7-year-old son, Lincoln, simply responded to the question: “I’m not going to get back with Javi,” she wrote. “The answer is no.”

The answer came after one fan posed the question to Lowry: “What’s one question you wish people would stop asking you.” Lowry’s journey has been chronicled since she first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregant with her ex-boyfriend, and mother of her first son Isaac, Jo Rivera, in 2009. By her first season on Teen Mom 2, Rivera and Lowry, dissipated by teenage parenthood, were falling apart. They split before Isaac turned 1. Within a few years, she’d met and married Marroquin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two officially married in 2012 while Marroquin was serving in the U.S. military. They ultimately divorced in 2017, amid several marital issues including alleged infidelity. Since then, the former couple has had issues with co-parenting. But things appear to be on a better track as they announced this summer they are “business partners” in an effort to organize kids’ sports camps across the U.S. with their son Lincoln’s trainer, Steve Gonzalez.

Lowry has been open about her co-parenting issues with Marroquin. She revealed on her podcast, No Mommas No Drama, that she spent nearly $80,000 on attorney fees in custody battles.