Taylor Swift May Have Revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's Unborn Daughter's Name

Taylor Swift is doing more than just breaking records with the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights. The singer, known for dropping easter eggs throughout her discography, may have dropped the biggest easter egg of them all by subtly revealing what Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds plan to name their fourth child, with all signs pointing to Daisy May.

Speculation of the namedrop began on Friday, Oct. 21 as fans clamored to listen through Midnights' complete track list. It was as they got to the infamous "track 5," known for being Swift's most devastating songs, that Swift's fans began to speculate she secretly revealed the little one's name. In "You're On Your Own, Kid," Swift sings, "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not / Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot."

Although "Daisy May" could be referring to anyone, many fans seem to believe the line was actually Swift revealing Baby Reynolds No. 4's name. One person asked, "what if daisy may is the name of blake and ryan's fourth child," with somebody else adding, "I'm calling it now Daisy May will be Blake and Ryan Reynolds new child's name thanks T. swift."

If Daisy May proves to be the name of Lively and Reynolds' fourth child, it wouldn't be the first time the couple has tapped Swift to help secretly reveal the name of their little one. Back in 2020, Swift subtly announced the name of the couple's third child in her song "Betty." The song, from her eighth studio album, Folklore, centered around three characters – Betty, James, and Inez, the latter of two the names of Lively and Reynolds' two oldest children. After much speculation, Swift later confirmed, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids," with Betty later being confirmed as the name of the couple's third daughter. Meanwhile, Swift included a voice recording of the pair's oldest daughter on her 2017 song "Gorgeous."

Lively and Reynolds revealed they are expecting their fourth child last month as they attended a Forbes event in New York City. The Gossip Girl alum, who has been friends with Swift since 2015, debuted her growing baby bump at the event before taking to Instagram with a few pregnancy photos, including one with Swift.