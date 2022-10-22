Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours

Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.

Spotify actually crashed due to a flurry of streaming as soon as midnight struck for Midnights. According to Bloomberg, "As many as 7,844 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector at 1:10 a.m. in New York." In the end, the problem appeared to be resolved by 3 a.m. ET, at which time the Grammy winner was able to release seven additional songs as a "chaotic surprise." Additionally, she's on track to break the U.S. weekly vinyl sales record held by her rumored ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, likely thanks to the clever approach of having four different vinyls that "construct" a clock. According to Quartz, Styles sold 182,000 copies of Harry's House in the first week.

In the past 24 hours, Swift has released a deluxe "3 a.m." edition of the album with seven bonus tracks and unveiled her music video for "Anti-Hero." During the lead-up to Midnights' release, she unveiled a song title from the album a day through her TikTok series Midnights Mayhem With Me. Swift also appeared on Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football to preview the album's remaining music videos, which include cameos from the Haim sisters, album producer Jack Antonoff, Laura Dern, Pat McGrath, Mike Birbiglia, John Early, and Dita Von Teese.

Swift's romantic life is again causing buzz for her latest project, as the album features the pop star addressing her six-year relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and their long-standing engagement rumors. Swift's fans have also speculated that the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, as a follow-up to her 2010 song "Dear John." Midnights owes its creation to a stellar lineup of collaborators that includes longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, and All Too Well short film star Dylan O'Brien.